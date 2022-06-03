Frederick Rowe Jr., 80; incomplete

Robert “Bobby” Bergman Jr., 38, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. Bobby was born on July 7,1983, in Havelock, to Robert and Jean Bergman. He honorably served in the US Navy and was deeply disciplined. Several of his hobbies was skateboarding and fishing. Bobby loved nothing more than to shoot pool whenever he had the chance. Without a doubt he was a loving son and will be deeply missed.

NEWPORT, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO