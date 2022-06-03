ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, NC

Frederick Rowe Jr., 80; incomplete

carolinacoastonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff Sgt. Frederick C. Rowe Jr., USMC, Retired, 80, of Newport,...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

carolinacoastonline.com

Doloris Barbour, 68; service June 11

Doloris Barbour, 68, of Newport, died Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC....
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathleen Hoffman, 69; service June 11

Kathleen Hoffman, 69, Beaufort, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Carteret Health Care, Morehead City. A service will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lois Cannon, 81; service June 11

Lois “Tootsie” Cannon, 81, of Beaufort, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her graveside service will be held at 11a.m., Saturday, June 11, at Tuttles Grove Cemetery in Beaufort. The family will receive friends following the service. Lois was born on December 24, 1940,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Rebecca Keeter, 92; service June 12

Rebecca Ann Keeter, 92, of Morehead City, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She passed away on June 5, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Rebecca’s life was centered around family. She is a mother of eight children, thirteen grandchildren, and eighteen great-grandchildren. She is survived by daughter,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Deborah Willis, 69; service June 13

Deborah Morton Willis, 69, of Gloucester, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, peacefully at home. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 13th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Sunday, June 12th, at Munden Funeral Home.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Robert Bergman Jr., 38; no service

Robert “Bobby” Bergman Jr., 38, of Newport, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at his home. Bobby was born on July 7,1983, in Havelock, to Robert and Jean Bergman. He honorably served in the US Navy and was deeply disciplined. Several of his hobbies was skateboarding and fishing. Bobby loved nothing more than to shoot pool whenever he had the chance. Without a doubt he was a loving son and will be deeply missed.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - June 5, 6 & 7

William Simmons, 82, of Beaufort passed away on Sunday June 5, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. The family will receive visitors at 12:00pm, prior to the funeral.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Frederick Rowe, 80; service June 11

Frederick “Fred” Rowe, 80, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. His service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. until 8p.m., Friday, June 10th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Randy Lovette, 71; service June 8

Randy Norris Lovette, 71, of Atlantic Beach, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at Carteret Landing. His memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. King Cole. He will be laid to rest at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids. Arrangements by...
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Shawn Justice, 57; service held

Shawn Rouse Justice, 57 of Morehead City, NC, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Shawn was born in Clinton, South Carolina on February 18, 1965, to the late Fred Alan Rouse and Grace Bost Rouse. Shawn was a loving wife to her late husband Jim, a devoted mother...
carolinacoastonline.com

Cynthia Allen, 71; service June 9

Cynthia “Cindy” Terrell Allen, 71, of Carolina Beach, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center in Wilmington. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 9th, at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Newport, officiated by Rev. John Ben Thompson Jr. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Court Docket - June 8

NO. DEFENDANT NAME OFFENSE COMPLAINANT FILE NUMBER. *************************************************************************************. 1 BOYD,ALLEN,PAUL DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV MOODY,C 22CR 701237. 2 CARTWRIGHT,IAN,ALEXAND MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM FRANKEL,J 21CR 052968. 3 CHRISTENSEN,DAVID,MICH DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED MILLEA,T 22CR 051306. CIVIL REVOCATION DR LIC (30) MILLEA,T 22CR 051306. 4 CODRINGTON,AZALENA,ARI POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say a hospital was temporarily placed on lockdown after a shooting that resulted in a non-life-threatening wound to the victim. Wayne County spokesman Joe Gillie said that authorities received a report of a shooting at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro around...
GOLDSBORO, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Church News

St. Peter’s United Methodist Church in Morehead City will hold vacation Bible school 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday, June 20-24. It will be for children ages 2 through rising seventh-graders. The theme is “Food Truck Party: On a Roll with God.”. To register, forms are available...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Schools switch to summer hours

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system will operate on summer hours beginning Monday through Friday, Aug. 12. Schools will be closed on Fridays during the summer and each school will operate on a modified schedule. Following is a graph with the times each school will be open...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament, KWLA gear up for world-class fishing

MOREHEAD CITY — The 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is gearing up for a week of world-class fishing beginning with its ladies tournament on Saturday. The Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament will kick off the whole deal with registration and captains’ party on Friday at Big Rock Landing, along with the popular Best Dressed Conteset.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Public hearing set for Tuesday on MaST closure

BEAUFORT — The County Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Tuesday to receive comments regarding the potential closure of the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School. The hearing will be at the start of the board’s regular meeting in the school system’s...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

County teams bring home state titles from sand volleyball tournament

APEX — A couple of county teams returned with hardware from the N.C. High School Sand Volleyball Association state championships. Colt Fitzgerald and Gabe Dymmel of the Brigade won the best boys pair, while the Croatan girls won the best club at the Southern Sands Volleyball Courts. The Brigade...
APEX, NC

