Frederick Rowe Jr., 80; incomplete

Frederick “Fred” Rowe, 80, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington. His service will be held at 1p.m., Saturday, June 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Karl Zorowski. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. until 8p.m., Friday, June 10th at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
