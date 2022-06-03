ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The South Florida Morning Show HR 1 6-3-22

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere comes the storm! It shouldn’t be that bad,...

Florida Fire Chief arrested for murder

A Florida fire chief has been arrested for the murder of a 63-year-old business owner. The Escambia County Sheriff announced the arrest of Baker Fire Chief Brian Keith Easterling on Sunday. Authorities say surveillance video showed Easterling entering the victim’s shop on the 3900-block of Creighton Road Thursday and opening...
BAKER, FL

