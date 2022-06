A food-as-medicine service now is shipping its meals throughout the Midwest. Dr. Erica Armstrong, a board-certified family medicine and functional medicine physician who is founder and owner of Root Functional Medicine, said Friday, May 27, the business’ Root Farmacy is expanding delivery of its fresh, 100% gluten- and dairy-free meal service to reach a large portion of the Midwest, including Chicago; Detroit; Indianapolis; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; and parts of Wisconsin.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO