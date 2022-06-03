ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Driver dies after her car jumps curb and strikes tree in Gresham

By Sun Times Media Wire
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A driver died after her car jumped a curb and struck a tree early Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

The woman, 29, crashed the blue Honda Civic around 4:10 a.m. in the 9300 block of South Vincennes Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other passengers were in the car.

