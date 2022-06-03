ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Are we feeling potential Tropical Storm Alex's effects? See NWS radar showing effects over Florida

By Jonathan Tully, Naples Daily News
 4 days ago

Potential Tropical Cyclone One has the potential to become Tropical Storm Alex but likely after it passes over Florida , following the National Weather Service's warnings issued this week.

Tropical Storm Alex would be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, and could bring torrential rain across South Florida. Some areas could see 8 to 12 inches of rain, with AccuWeather forecasters predicting up to 20 inches.

Heavy rainfall could trigger flash floods across the area.

Your guide to the 2022 hurricane season in Florida

Track all active storms

Excessive rainfall forecast

The radar below shows the effects Potential Tropical Cyclone One is having on Florida. (Refresh the page for the latest radar loop)

Having trouble seeing the radar? Click here for a direct link to see it.

The latest on the storm: Potential Tropical Cyclone One growing stronger. Tropical storm warnings expanded for Florida

Tracking potential Tropical Storm Alex: See spaghetti models, path and storm activity for Naples area

WeatherTiger: Heavy rainfall prospects rise, as does chance of tropical storm formation

Jonathan Tully is a lead digital producer for USA TODAY Network-Florida/Georgia. Support local journalism by subscribing to a news organization near you.

If you can't see any local weather warnings here, you'll need to open this story in a web browser.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Are we feeling potential Tropical Storm Alex's effects? See NWS radar showing effects over Florida

