ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

There is a giant rock in the shape of a frog in the barren area of ​​oriental grapes

By kolomkobir
kolomkobir.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want to go find Frog Rock,” my friend said with a sly smile. I waited to see if he was serious. It was. Having spent seven years living here, there are few things that surprise me. But going to see a giant boulder that formed over time and was eventually...

kolomkobir.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kool AM

Popular Augusta, Maine Pizza Joint Announces Permanent Closure on Friday

It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
wabi.tv

Bangor firefighters drop by 4-year-old’s lemonade stand

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For many, childhood isn’t complete without a lemonade stand. After seeing a video of some other kids, 4-year-old Gabby Ketchen wanted to try it out herself. “She watches YouTube a lot and then these kids that she watches on there, I don’t even know their...
BANGOR, ME
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frogs#Oriental#Dwayne Johnson#Grapes
Z107.3

All These Penobscot County Houses Are Under $75k, If You’re Super Handy

Let's get one thing clear right away... These houses all need work. If you think you're going to find the one house in all of Penobscot County that needs no work, you're wrong. Now, some of these places need more work than others, for sure. Some legitimately don't need that much. But, you're likely going to be putting some serious sweat equity in these places, for sure.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Baxter State Park in Maine

Another Maine destination you should consider checking out is Baxter State Park. Baxter State Park borders the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on the east and contains 200,000 acres of wilderness. Baxter State Park is located in the Northern Woods region and is different than most parks as it's very rustic. The park doesn't have electricity and only has outhouses, but if you love nature, especially getting away from the hustle and bustle of it all, then this is the park for you to visit. Baxter also contains Mt. Katahdin, which draws many hikers interested in taking on the challenge of climbing Mt. Katahdin. Baxter State Park has many streams, ponds, and lakes, along with over 215 miles of hiking trails. There are ten campgrounds and many backcountry camping sites.
MAINE STATE
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

The Music Lineup For The 2022 Bangor State Fair Is Set

The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing in Jackman Saturday

It's a return to the in-person moose drawing tradition. This year, the drawing will be held in Jackman. Prior to 2020, attending the annual moose lottery drawing was a tradition among hunters. For the past two years, however, that tradition has been paused due to COVID. Both the 2020 and 2021 drawings were conducted virtually via YouTube. This year will be a welcomed return to normality for the 2022 Maine Moose Lottery Drawing.
JACKMAN, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
WALDOBORO, ME
US News and World Report

Worker Dies in Structure Collapse in Rockland, Maine

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a worker who was trapped when a structure collapsed. Workers were demolishing an attached garage when the structure collapsed on a worker Saturday morning. Firefighters used inflatable rescue bags to lift the roof before...
ROCKLAND, ME
Q106.5

Free Propane BBQ Tank Fill-Up In Lincoln

First, the event is two weeks from today. On Friday, June 17th between the hours of 2 and 6 p.m. R.H. Foster Lincoln Energy Services will be celebrating its grand opening. At that time, they will be offering free propane tank fill-ups (20 lbs or less) while supplies last. And it is one fill-up per household.
LINCOLN, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor COVID testing site to close Sunday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As free at-home COVID-19 tests sites become available, Northern Light Health Eastern Maine Medical Center says they see an opportunity to adjust some of their testing resources. Sunday, June 5 at 11 a.m. the Swab’n Go COVID-19 test near the Bangor International Airport will close.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
92 Moose

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy