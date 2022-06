Beautifully updated Wallingford Craftsman in a prime location near Northlake as well as Fremont. On the main, enjoy gleaming hardwoods, an updated gourmet kitchen featuring BlueStar, KitchenAid, Miele and Viking appliances, a great room with dining that opens to the deck and a spacious backyard framed by lush landscaping, raised beds and more. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and a spa bathroom with jetted tub. This home is move-in ready with lots of recent upgrades. Also, there is ADU potential with the finished basement and a separate entrance in addition to a wet bar that would allow for additional appliances to be added. Finally, close to parks, easy access to I-5, great proximity to excellent schools and has a Walkscore of 86. Hurry!

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO