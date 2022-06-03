Teen arrested after allegedly pointing laser at MSP helicopter

HAMTRAMCK (WWJ) -- A teen is behind bars after allegedly pointing a laser at a Michigan State Police helicopter.

According to MSP, at 12:10 a.m. on Friday, as a trooper was on air patrol over Hamtramck, they were struck multiple times by a green laser that was coming from a black BMW with two people inside.

Authorities were able to trace the laser to a dark parking lot at Davison and Conant.

Troopers on the ground pulled the vehicle over and discovered the 18-year-old driver had a laser on him.

The driver was arrested and is currently lodged at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. The vehicle was released to the passenger.

Neither the pilot or the Tactical Flight Officer were hurt.

It is a five-year felony to point a laser device at aircraft in Michigan.