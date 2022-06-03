ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Juneteenth festivities start Friday in Bay County. Find out when and where to celebrate.

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
Panama City News Herald
Panama City News Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewm87_0fzPRHmg00

PANAMA CITY — What started as a single-day celebration has grown to a month filled with activities and events special to the Juneteenth holiday in Panama City.

Minority PC’s third annual Juneteenth Celebration includes parties, movies, ceremonies and a festival for a weeks-long schedule of events. Organizers arranged a longer celebration to allow the community several opportunities to take part in Juneteenth festivities. This year’s theme is “The Ties that Bind,” a focus on the values that unite the community.

“Our main purpose is to unify Bay County and we hope we could bring the community together by having these community-oriented events to fulfill our purpose,” said Paul Hunt, one of the event organizers. “The key takeaway is for people to understand that (African Americans) are not only free from something but free to something. We want others to leave these events and know how important that is for us.”

'Greetings from FSU':Panama City artist celebrates history of Northwest Florida with murals

Last year's Juneteenth festvities:Freedom rings! Panama City area celebrates Juneteenth with festivities

Festivities kick off with a “movies in the neighborhood” series that features a free showing of films around the community. Each movie begins at 8 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

The movies are scheduled for three dates:

June 3: “Soul” – Millville Waterfront Park, 301 Maple Ave.

June 10: “The Great Debaters” – Oaks by the Bay Park, 2715 W. 10th St.

June 24: “The Harder They Fall” – 1325 Roosevelt Drive in Glenwood

A three-day celebration begins the weekend of Juneteenth with The All Black Affair on June 17 at the Sapp House, 224 E. Third Court. The event begins at 7 p.m. and features live music and cuisine from local African American chefs. Tickets are $30 in advance and $45 at the door. Guests are encouraged to wear black attire to the event.

The festivities continue June 18 with a festival filled with entertainment, activities and vendors at the Rosenwald High School Field, 924 Bay Ave. The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is family-friendly.

The June 19 ceremony is set for Tommy Oliver Stadium from 3-6 p.m. with a gospel celebration. The ceremony will include a session of guest speakers, including Congressman Al Lawson, music, vendors and special recognition for local teachers.

Tony Bostick, operations officer of Minority PC, said the event’s primary goal is to spread awareness of the holiday and shed light on the importance of Juneteenth.

“Instead of having a single-day celebration like most holidays, we wanted to make sure we’re able to spread awareness throughout the whole month,” Bostick said. “It’s important to have events like these to educate the younger generation because most don’t know the history behind Juneteenth.”

Bostick said Bay County’s Juneteenth celebration has grown to become much bigger than he anticipated. The organization plans to continue celebrating every year with a festival and hopes to soon welcome guests from across the country to join the festivities.

Minority PC has partnered with the city of Springfield, Panama City's Quality of Life Department and several local businesses and organizations. For vendor information, All Black Affair tickets, or to become a sponsor, contact J. Dia Green-Jones at 813-714-2082.

Founded in 2020 by Alesia-Glass Rhodes, Minority PC was developed as a community resource hub for the minority community in Panama City and surrounding areas. The organization serves a mission to connect minorities to the resources needed to live a healthy, prosperous and enriched life by hosting educational programs, inspiring events and promoting minority-owned businesses.

Comments / 6

Related
WMBB

Bay County interested in WestRock paper mill property

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The WestRock paper mill officially closed Monday, leaving the future of the property in question. The 350-acre parcel of land is zoned for industrial use only and is valuable waterfront property. Bay County officials have expressed an interest in acquiring the land. Bay County County Manager Bob Majka said the […]
WMBB

Sinkhole spreading on 13th Street in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents along 13th Street have a new challenge on their roadway. A sinkhole opened up over the weekend between Fairy Avenue and Fairland Avenue. Residents said it got a lot bigger Monday afternoon. The sinkhole is behind a speed bump, so it may not even seen until it’s too late. […]
niceville.com

Use your library card to get free admission to Rocky Bayou and other state parks

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Have a library card? Use it this summer to check out a day pass to a Florida State Park including Fred Gannon-Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville. The Florida Department of State, Division of Library and Information Services in conjunction with public libraries across Florida has partnered with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Florida State Parks, to offer State Park Day Passes to library patrons through The Real Florida Reader Day Pass initiative.
NICEVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Panama City, FL
Bay County, FL
Society
City
Springfield, FL
County
Bay County, FL
City
Glenwood, FL
Panama City, FL
Government
Panama City, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
Bay County, FL
Government
wdhn.com

New Panama City exhibit displays real human bodies

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty-five years ago, the preserved humans inside the Laketown Wharf Events Center were alive. Now, they’re science on display. “They’re not really too graphic from what people think when they see that we have a body exhibit here,” Bodies Human Exhibit Manager Kunal Patel said. “It’s meant to be educational and fun.”
PANAMA CITY, FL
wuwf.org

As the new Baptist Hospital goes up, what happens to the old?

Work is underway by Baptist Healthcare to find another use for its facility on Moreno Street once the new hospital opens in about 18 months. Providing the update were a pair of Baptist vice presidents: Brett Aldridge, strategy and business development; and Jen Grove — external relations. Aldridge says the plan for the old hospital began when plans were being made for a new facility.
niceville.com

Bay County traffic advisory for June 5-11

BAY COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Bay and Jackson counties June 5-11 as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Bay County:. — State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77.
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Lawson
WMBB

Step right up! History Class celebrates 2nd birthday with carnival party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local business celebrated its birthday in a big way. History Class Brewing Company hosted its second-annual carnival-themed birthday party Sunday afternoon. “Every year, our birthday party is kind of like a carnival, so we like to have lots of games,” event organizer Fontella Thompson said. “Right now we have […]
SPORTS
WKRG News 5

2 women possibly drugged at Coyote Ugly nightclub in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff deputies were called to a Destin nightclub where two women were possibly drugged. Deputies received reports from Coyote Ugly Saloon at Harbor Boulevard after a woman was found passed out in the women’s restroom. Deputies also spotted two women walking out of the nightclub, one carrying […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juneteenth Celebration#Waterfront Park#African Americans
WMBB

Callaway officials see exciting future

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several new businesses are popping up along Tyndall Parkway. Callaway City Manager, Ed Cook, said on top of the new Whataburger, Slim Chickens, Burger King and Aldi, more is on the way. “We’re working to build the community back after Hurricane Michael and Callaway has such a bright future it’s just […]
WMBB

Crash reported in Panama City Beach on Thomas Drive

UPDATE: PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla, (WMBB) — An Ohio woman and child are both in the hospital Monday night after they were hit by a pick-up truck. It happened about 11 a.m. near the intersection of Thomas Drive and Hurt Street. The 37-year-old woman and 3-year old boy were trying to cross Thomas Drive in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Tennessee Tribune

Head to Pensacola for a summer getaway

Discover Pensacola where you can enjoy historic downtown sites, incredible food, museums and world class beaches, aka “Nashville beaches.” Pensacola is surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, and to the north by Santa Rosa Sound and Pensacola Bay, and to the east and west by the Gulf Islands National Seashore.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Boat crashes into beach at full speed near Destin jetties

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — UPDATE — 12:30 pm — Destin Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Landis said 3 people were transported from a boat crash Sunday night to the Coast Guard station on Okaloosa Island. BC Landis said the call came in around 8:50 Sunday night for a crash into the Marler Bridge. Landis said the […]
DESTIN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FSU
wdhn.com

Dothan holds second annual Juneteenth parade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tri-State Expo held its second annual Juneteenth parade in downtown Dothan. The parade consisted of cars representing various organizations, marching bands, and participants dressed in African heritage clothing playing music and dancing — a tradition to commemorate the end of enslaved people over 100 years ago.
DOTHAN, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Niceville, FL

Florida has many hidden gems, one of which is the city of Niceville. The city is renowned for its outstanding public schools with some of the best academic and sports programs. People also praise it for the light traffic, alternative routes, and easy access to interstates and water activities. The...
NICEVILLE, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for June 5-11

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa County and Walton County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road (S.R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Panama City News Herald

Panama City News Herald

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
425K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Panama, FL from Panama City News-Herald.

 http://newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy