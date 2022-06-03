Boat Inspections Western Lane Co., June 3

ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Emergency Fire Cost Committee will meet in-person at the ODF Headquarters in Salem on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. A virtual option will be available. Please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please contact Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The committee’s agenda includes: Financial status of the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF) Insurance policy update; Weather update; Update on any changes to large fire cost collection efforts; Agency/Fire Division report; EFCC Administrator report. The meeting is open to the public to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the end of the meeting as noted on the agenda. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The Emergency Fire Cost Committee oversees the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF), established by the Oregon Legislature as an insurance fund with the purpose of equalizing emergency fire suppression costs among the various Oregon Department of Forestry protection districts. The emergency funding system is designed to operate as an insurance policy whereby all districts contribute (pay premiums) into the fund so that money will be available to any individual district to pay fire suppression costs on emergency fires. View more information on the EFCC webpage.

