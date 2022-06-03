ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Boat Inspections Western Lane Co., June 3

oregontoday.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lane County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Bi-Mart again this year to offer free boat inspections...

oregontoday.net

Comments / 0

Related
oregontoday.net

Committee for Emergency Fire Cost, June 7

ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Emergency Fire Cost Committee will meet in-person at the ODF Headquarters in Salem on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. A virtual option will be available. Please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please contact Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The committee’s agenda includes: Financial status of the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF) Insurance policy update; Weather update; Update on any changes to large fire cost collection efforts; Agency/Fire Division report; EFCC Administrator report. The meeting is open to the public to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the end of the meeting as noted on the agenda. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The Emergency Fire Cost Committee oversees the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF), established by the Oregon Legislature as an insurance fund with the purpose of equalizing emergency fire suppression costs among the various Oregon Department of Forestry protection districts. The emergency funding system is designed to operate as an insurance policy whereby all districts contribute (pay premiums) into the fund so that money will be available to any individual district to pay fire suppression costs on emergency fires. View more information on the EFCC webpage.
oregontoday.net

Reckless Endangering in Lane Co., June 7

Monday morning, June 6, just prior to 3:30am, Lane County Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Eugene Police Department responded to Dalton Dr. in the Santa Clara area after receiving multiple reports of gunshots. Upon arrival, authorities located and detained 32 year old Dylan Holmes. Investigation revealed that Holmes, possibly suffering from mental health issues, fired multiple rounds in the neighborhood. At least one round struck another residence. No injuries were reported. Multiple firearms belonging to Holmes were taken for safekeeping. Holmes was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges of Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Firearm.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Lane Co., June 6

Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Assault IV, June 7

CCSO release – Location: Rosa Road, Bandon, Oregon; Suspect(s): Robert Senn, 41 years old; Victim(s): Thomas Williams; Narrative: On June 5, 2022, at about 8:49 pm, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, along with Bandon Police Department responded to Rosa Road in response to a report of an assault perpetrated by an unknown male. The investigation revealed that a male who had been located on the victim’s property assaulted the victim after being confronted for trespassing. The male left the area on foot. Sergeant Adam Slater of the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and his K9 partner Cena conducted a criminal apprehension track and located the suspect, 41 year old Robert Senn on Astor Lane. Senn was arrested for Assault IV and transported to the Coos County Jail.
BANDON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Cars
Lane County, OR
Government
City
Florence, OR
County
Lane County, OR
Local
Oregon Government
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 7

OHA report, June 6, 2022 – Cases: 4,253 new, 774,426 total; Deaths: 2 new, 7,659 total; Hospitalized: 320, 7 fewer than Friday, June 3, 2022. CHW report, June 6, 2022 – New cases: 13; Active cases: 291; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,262.
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Search Warrant Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – Suspect – David Joseph Essary DOB: 10/07/1992 – Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently serving a search warrant at a residence in the 3700blk of East 22nd Ave. in Eugene. The warrant service is related to an ongoing criminal investigation. The crimes being investigated include: Arson, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Body Armor, Criminal Mischief, Theft, Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Trespass, and Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle. The suspect in this case is 29 year old David J. Essary. Essary stands approximately 5’07” and weighs approximately 200lbs. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on his neck and arms. Essary is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hit & Run Update, Lane Co., June 6

LCSO release – *UPDATE* 36 year old Donald Robert Floyd contacted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon to turn himself in regarding yesterday’s hit and run crash on Territorial Hwy. Deputies made contact with him and have recovered the involved vehicle. Floyd was issued a citation in lieu of custody for Hit & Run – Injury and lodged at the Lane County Jail on unrelated warrants. Original release – Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident, Lane Co., June 6

On June 1st, 2022, shortly prior to 3:00pm, a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Gimpl Hill Rd. and McMorrot Ln. Deputies and fire personnel arrived and found the driver and sole occupant was deceased. He was identified as 44 year old Donavon Brady Hagerman of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicate that the involved vehicle, a 2000 Ford F150 pickup, had been traveling eastbound when it left the roadway and struck the pole. Hagerman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everything You Need#Highway 101#Vehicles#Bi Marts#A Lane County Sheriff#Office Marine Patrol
kqennewsradio.com

OVERDUE MAN LOCATED THURSDAY

A Drain man, overdue from a camping trip, was located by crews from Douglas County Search and Rescue on Thursday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Melinda Nash, the wife of 70-year old William Nash, indicated that he had gone camping at Hemlock Lake Tuesday and no one had seen or heard from him since. The man had suffered a medical issue two years ago, which had caused some confusion and communication issues, according to his wife. Melinda Nash said she had downloaded a GPS location app on the man’s phone, which showed that he was in the Hemlock area.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Employment on the South Coast: April 2022, June 7

Leisure and Hospitality Shows Largest Job Gain Over the Year – Oregon Employment Dept. Release – Coos County total payroll employment fell by 70 jobs in April. Job losses were estimated in local government education (-90); professional and business services (-30); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). General merchandise stores (-20) and local government excluding education and tribal (-20) also shed a few jobs over the month. The only notable gain was in leisure and hospitality, up by 100 jobs. Coos County total payroll employment fell by 350 jobs over the past year. The largest drop was in professional and business services which lost 270 jobs. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-40); private education and health services (-30); and construction (-30) also showed job losses since April 2021. Leisure and hospitality (+140); retail trade (+60); and other services (+20) gained jobs over the year. Curry County payroll employment was little changed in April. Leisure and hospitality gained 50 jobs while employment declined by 20 in mining, logging, and construction. Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment rose by 60 jobs. Gains were estimated in leisure and hospitality (+80); retail trade (+30); information (+20); and other services (+20). Job losses were posted in manufacturing (-40); health care (-40); and financial activities (-30). Government employment slipped by 10 jobs over the year with a loss of 40 jobs in local government and slight gains in federal (+20) and state government (+10).
COOS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Coos Bay City Council & URA, June 7

The Coos Bay City Council will meet on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 – 7:00 PM; Council Chambers – 500 Central Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon. All citizens addressing the City Council under regular agenda items or public comments are required by City Council Rule 2.9.4 to sign-in on the forms provided on the agenda table. If you require a listening enhancement device, please contact the City Recorder. Please silence electronic devices – Thank you. Microsoft Teams Remote Attendance Link Meeting Live Link/Video Agenda: 1. Flag Salute; 2. Public Comments; a. Public Comment Form; 3. Consent Calendar; a. Approval of May 17, 2022 Minutes; b. Approval of May 24, 2022 Minutes; c. Adoption of Resolution 22-11 Extending Workers’ Compensation Insurance Coverage to City Volunteers; d. Adoption of Resolution 22-12 Authorizing Inter-fund Borrowing & Loans; 4. Approval of Juneteenth Proclamation; 5. Public Hearing to Consider Enactment of Ordinance to Vacate Right-of-Way for a Portion of North 8th Street; 6. Approval of Upgrades to the 2014 Water Quality TV Van; 7. Public Hearing to Consider Enactment of Ordinance Establishing the Fats, Oils & Grease Policy and Pretreatment Device Funding Program; 8. Public Hearing on the Use of Revenue Sharing Funds – Approval to Accept the Funds Would Require Adoption of Resolution 22-13; 9. Public Hearing on the Approved Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget – Adoption of Resolution 22-14 Would Adopt the Budget, Make Appropriations, and Levy Ad Valorem Taxes; 10. Consider Adoption of Resolution 22-15 to Increase Sewer User Fees by 5.5%; 11. City Manager’s Report; 12. Council Comments; 13. Executive Session: City Council will meet in executive session pursuant to ORS 192.660 (2) (d) for the purpose of discussing labor negotiations. The Executive Session will begin following the closure the Urban Renewal Agency meeting; 14. Adjourn.
COOS BAY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kptv.com

Human remains found off road in Lane County, deputies say

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after human remains were found off a Lane County road in late May, deputies say. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office revealed on Monday the remains were found May 26 off W. Boundary Road, east of Lowell. The remains were...
LANE COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Searching for a new COO at BAH, June 6

Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay is searching for a new Chief Operating Officer after recently hired Larry Butler Jr. was released from the position after one-week on the job. A deeper background check reportedly uncovered information not previously known. A release from BAH, “Bay Area Hospital (BAH) uses a comprehensive background check process to vet all of its new hires. Even the best system can be manipulated by an unscrupulous individual. That said, BAH’s process is consistent with industry standards, and includes, amongst other things, a full state, county and national criminal background check, a minimum of three professional reference checks, and in-depth interviews. BAH, like all modern health care organizations, has robust systems in place to protect its patients’ and employees’ data. We are confident that those systems work. A review of those systems indicates that no sensitive information has been breached. Nevertheless, we are conducting a thorough audit of our systems to ensure that all private data has been maintained in full and strict confidence.”
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Police logs, June 3

According to an entry on the CQPD log for June 1, 7:37 a.m., 900 block E. 5th St., 27-year old Jordan Michael Edwards charged with Theft III & Criminal Trespass, “Edwards was transported to CCJ.”. Warrant. According to an entry on the NBPD log for June 1, 12:37 a.m.,...
REEDSPORT, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man dead after crashing car into pole

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A man is dead after his car crashed into a pole Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 3:00 p.m. on June 1st, a person called 911 after seeing a truck had hit a pole near Gimpl Hill Road and McMorrot Lane.
LANE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy