Pacific Power offers rebates to Oregon customers for installing electric vehicle charging, June 3
4 days ago
New rebates up to $3,000 for homes, apartments and businesses – Pacific Power release – PORTLAND, Ore.—June 2– Pacific Power customers can charge their electric vehicles faster and get money back under a new set of incentive rebates now available for those installing Level 2 chargers at their home or workplace....
Nestled in the hills of Morrow County, hundreds of solar panels and wind turbines are generating a product that will soon be in high demand around the state — clean electric energy. But storing large amounts of renewable energy has proven challenging. Wind and solar only generate power when...
Gas prices in Oregon and nationwide soared this week, increasing by more than a quarter and reaching new records. Oregon hit an average of $5.46 a gallon on Tuesday, a 25-cent increase over last week. The national average surged 30 cents, hitting $4.92 per gallon. And in Portland, the average cost of a gallon of gas is now $5.51, a 23-cent jump from the previous week.
ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Emergency Fire Cost Committee will meet in-person at the ODF Headquarters in Salem on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. A virtual option will be available. Please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please contact Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The committee’s agenda includes: Financial status of the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF) Insurance policy update; Weather update; Update on any changes to large fire cost collection efforts; Agency/Fire Division report; EFCC Administrator report. The meeting is open to the public to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the end of the meeting as noted on the agenda. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The Emergency Fire Cost Committee oversees the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF), established by the Oregon Legislature as an insurance fund with the purpose of equalizing emergency fire suppression costs among the various Oregon Department of Forestry protection districts. The emergency funding system is designed to operate as an insurance policy whereby all districts contribute (pay premiums) into the fund so that money will be available to any individual district to pay fire suppression costs on emergency fires. View more information on the EFCC webpage.
A megadrought that has parched much of the western United States has Oregon officials concerned the state could face another summer of record blazes. “All signs point to a difficult 2022 fire season that will challenge our firefighting teams and the capacity of our response systems,” said Gov. Kate Brown during a Monday press call on the wildfire season.
Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – As the heat of summer nears, and the threat of wildfire increases, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is announcing a grant to help bolster capacity at local fire departments across the state. As part of the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon Initiative, roughly $4 million is available to local fire districts and departments to bring on additional staff during the 2022 wildfire season. When applying for this grant, local fire agencies can request up to $35,000 to support upstaffing. This additional funding will increase on-duty capacity throughout the fire season at the local level and allow agencies to mobilize quickly to fires at the local, regional, and state (conflagration) level. Having more on-duty firefighters will help keep fires small before they can impact communities. “The Office of State Fire Marshal is taking a multipronged approach to combating wildfire in Oregon,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, “We’re investing in communities through risk reduction programs and firefighting equipment and people to keep Oregonians protected from wildfire. This grant opportunity will give the Oregon fire service much needed capacity during a critical time of year.” All 306 of Oregon’s local fire service agencies are eligible for this grant opportunity. For additional information or the grant application please visit https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/OSFM-Grants.aspx. Current staff and volunteers would be eligible for additional hours under the grant using the current agency staffing model and pay scale. The application review will begin June 6, 2022. Applications may be considered through August 12, 2022, subject to the availability of funds. Applications will be periodically reviewed during the application window. Funding awards will be distributed on a rolling basis as applications are reviewed and approved. Funding for this upstaffing grant opportunity was made possible through the Oregon Legislature and Senate Bill 762.
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Rural Metro Fire believes that wet pavement and speed were most likely factors in a series of crashes that happened on Interstate 5 southbound on Saturday, near milepost 67.5.
There is nothing quite like the peaceful calm of a small town for a relaxing getaway. And in Oregon, you can find a whole host of charming places to discover on every corner. If you are looking for a quiet getaway, an adventure-filled escape, or a place to relax, Oregon's small towns have something for everyone.
Poor fall Chinook forecasts in some coastal systems; management plan calls for no wild retention in some basins. May 26, 2022 – TILLAMOOK, Ore.—ODFW will host an online webinar on June 7 at 6 p.m. to discuss the outlook for 2022 freshwater fall Chinook and coho fisheries along Oregon’s coast. The webinar will be livestreamed to the agency’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/user/IEODFW Public comments about seasons and questions for fish biologists hosting the webinar should be submitted at https://odfw.wufoo.com/forms/2022-fall-coastal-salmon-seasons/ Forecasts for wild Chinook in several coastal tributaries have fallen below closure criteria identified in the 2014 Coastal Multi-species Conservation and Management Plan (CMP) , which guides ODFW’s management of coastal fall Chinook. Unfortunately, this means no wild fall Chinook retention in 2022 in the following basins: Tillamook Bay (including Tillamook, Wilson, Trask, Kilchis and Miami rivers) and Elk River. These areas will remain open for retention of hatchery salmon. Restrictions in the nearshore ocean areas adjacent to the mouth of Tillamook Bay are also being considered. The Siuslaw River and Floras Creek/New River will be closed to all salmon angling from Aug. 1-Dec. 31 and the Coquille River will be closed to all salmon angling from July 1-Dec. 31. The lingering effects of very poor ocean conditions that began in 2014 are impacting wild coastal fall Chinook. Ocean conditions have since improved, but positive effects will not be seen until future years. Other coastal river systems will remain open for wild fall Chinook under permanent rules although daily/seasonal bag limits will be reduced in the Coos, Sixes, Hunter Creek, Pistol, Chetco, and Winchuck rivers, as specified in ODFW management plans. These temporary regulations will take effect on Aug. 1 in most systems, but as early as July 1 for some. The outlook for wild coho for the Oregon coast is similar to last year’s strong return. Opportunities for wild coho fisheries in several coastal systems will also be discussed at the meetings and ODFW encourages public input. Last year there were wild coho retention seasons in four coastal rivers for the first time in five years. A previously scheduled in-person public meeting to discuss North Coast (from Necanicum to Nestucca rivers) wild fall Chinook and inland wild coho fisheries is also planned at the following time and location: June 1, 6-8 p.m., Tillamook Dept. of Forestry, Conference Room, 5005 3rd St., Tillamook, OR, Contact: Robert Bradley (503-842-2741).
Leisure and Hospitality Shows Largest Job Gain Over the Year – Oregon Employment Dept. Release – Coos County total payroll employment fell by 70 jobs in April. Job losses were estimated in local government education (-90); professional and business services (-30); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). General merchandise stores (-20) and local government excluding education and tribal (-20) also shed a few jobs over the month. The only notable gain was in leisure and hospitality, up by 100 jobs. Coos County total payroll employment fell by 350 jobs over the past year. The largest drop was in professional and business services which lost 270 jobs. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-40); private education and health services (-30); and construction (-30) also showed job losses since April 2021. Leisure and hospitality (+140); retail trade (+60); and other services (+20) gained jobs over the year. Curry County payroll employment was little changed in April. Leisure and hospitality gained 50 jobs while employment declined by 20 in mining, logging, and construction. Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment rose by 60 jobs. Gains were estimated in leisure and hospitality (+80); retail trade (+30); information (+20); and other services (+20). Job losses were posted in manufacturing (-40); health care (-40); and financial activities (-30). Government employment slipped by 10 jobs over the year with a loss of 40 jobs in local government and slight gains in federal (+20) and state government (+10).
PORTLAND, Oregon (KATU) – It's not unusual to see bicycle racks on the streets of Portland, but 22 of them, on one block, on one side of the street?. That's something you probably won't find anywhere but on Northwest Broadway. The building on the block is owned by Jordan Schnitzer Properties, and it was Schnitzer who made the decision to line part of the sidewalk with nearly two dozen bike racks.
Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
Edith and Kent Hitchings were in Florence last Friday when the longtime whale-watchers checked a Facebook page that monitors orca sightings on the Oregon coast. A family of orcas were spotted near Newport, someone reported, so they raced north. “We made the guess that they might turn up into Yaquina...
Oregon will have a harder time filing a claim this year on its insurance policy that covers the cost of fighting wildfires. For nearly 50 years, the state has purchased catastrophic wildfire insurance coverage from Lloyd’s of London. It’s the only state with such a policy, and the Oregon Department of Forestry says in the last decade alone, Oregon has filed twice as much in claims as the cost of the premiums.
The number of Covid cases in Lincoln County is surging again but because of the area’s high vaccination rate, new treatments and a less virulent variety of the disease, hospitalizations have been minimal. Lincoln County Public Health said it had official reports of 381 Covid cases in May –...
More than 55,000 Oregon households have avoided eviction thanks to the state’s rent assistance program, but money is quickly running out. The $406 million program, funded by the federal and state governments, will be mostly out of money by June 30, representatives from Oregon Housing and Community Services told legislative committees last week.
In Oregon, a new state law took effect Friday June 3rd, in an effort to crack down on illegal marijuana and hemp grows using water intended for legitimate agricultural operations. Alyssa Rash, with Oregon’s Water Resources Department, said there are now requirements for water haulers and suppliers to track to whom the water is going.
Bend is one of the cities that will have totally new flexibility for parking requirements if the Land Conservation and Development Commission approves the Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules in July. | Andy Melton / Flickr. Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission is in the process of approving a major...
