US Women's Open golf 2022: Live score updates from Round 2 at Pine Needles

SOUTHERN PINES — Mina Harigae scorched Pine Needles in the first round of the 2022 U.S. Women's Open to carry a one-stroke lead into Friday.

Justin Ray, the head of content for Twenty First Group, highlighted several key stats from Thursday's start to the 77th U.S. Women's Open.

Eight of the previous 10 Open champions were tied for eighth place or better after the first round. Twenty-six of the last 30 winners of this championship were at or within five of the lead at the end of the opening round.

Ingrid Lindblad , the second-ranked amateur in the world and reigning SEC Player of the Year, stole the show in Thursday's early wave.

Playing alongside legend and fellow Swede Annika Sorenstam , Lindblad carded a 65 for the lowest round by an amateur in Open history.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam missed the cut at 13 over par. She gave a wave to the fans standing in the rain Friday evening as she walked off the green and shared a hug with family members.

As rain started to fall at Pine Needles on Friday evening, Minjee Lee wrapped up a 5-under-66 to put herself in a tie atop the leaderboard. Lee will enter the third round at 9 under in a tie with Mina Harigae.

Minjee Lee carded four birdies to make the turn at 31. She's one shot off the lead at 8 under.

With three birdies over a five-hole stretch, Jessica Korda moved to 1 under for the tournament. She made a birdie putt from 21 feet to move into red figures.

Anna Nordqvist is looking to add a fourth major championship to her resume. The Swede has two birdies through seven holes. She rolled in a 22-footer at the par-5 15th to move to 6 under.

After starting her second round with three pars, Lexi Thompson rolled in a 16-footer for birdie to move closer to the top of the leaderboard. She's 4 under for the tournament.

Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam started the second round on the projected cut line at 3 over. A bogey on the par-5 first hole pushed her to the wrong side of the cut.

Minjee Lee couldn't have asked for a better start to her second round. She birdied her first two holes to move within three shots of the lead.

Sweden amateur Ingrid Lindblad started her second round with a birdie on the par-5 first hole, moving to 7 under.

After posting a 2-under-par 69 Friday in the second round, Nelly Korda sits at 3 under par for the tournament.

1:46 p.m. | Hyejin Choi vaults up leaderboard with 64

Hyejin Choi started Friday at even par and ended it with a 7-under-par 64 to move within two shots of the lead. Choi carded nine birdies in the second round to match the best-ever round at Pine Needles during an Open. Harigae had the same score Thursday.

Michelle Wie West, who won the 2014 U.S. Women's Open at Pinehurst Resort's No. 2 course, is projected to miss the weekend at Pine Needles. She completed her second round Friday afternoon with a score of 5 over par.

First-round Mina Harigae had back-to-back birdies on Nos. 5 and 6 to increase her lead with two holes remaining in her second round. Harigae is at 9 under.

Players with the top 60 scores after two rounds advance to weekend play.

Jutanugarn started her day at 2 under. Through 13 holes Friday, she's one shot off the lead. Jutanugarn had six birdies in a nine-hole stretch to move to 7 under for the tournament.

Nelly Korda, who started her second round on the ninth hole, rolled in her first birdie of the day on the par-5 15th hole. She's 2 under for the tournament and five shots back of leader Mina Harigae.

10:45 a.m. | Moriya Juntanugarn 3 under at turn

Juntanugarn carded four birdies through her first nine holes and came in at 33. She currently sits at 5 under, two strokes off the lead.

O'Toole continued her hot start Friday morning with a birdie on the par-5 15th to move into a tie for the lead at 7 under.

10:05 a.m. | Moriya Juntanugarn cards 3 birdies in a row

Moriya Jutanugarn, who is her 11th Women's Open appearance, is 4 under through eight holes Friday. She carded three birdies in a row on Nos. 13, 14 and 15.

Ryan O'Toole, who broke through for her first LPGA Tour win last summer at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, opened with a 4-under 67 on Thursday. She added a pair of birdies through her first five holes Friday to move to 6 under.

Harigae, the first-round leader, started her second round on the ninth hole. She rolled in three pars before carding her first birdie of the day on the par-4 12th to move to 8 under.

