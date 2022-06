Mourners on Sunday remembered a girl who was an aspiring artist, whose joy at reaching the double-digit age of 10 charmed broken hearts around the world. Alithia Ramirez was among the 19 children who, along with their two teachers, died on May 24 when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Alithia’s funeral was Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church. Funerals will continue into mid-June.

UVALDE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO