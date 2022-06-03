What year was "Taps" written?

(ABC 6 News) - Midwest Specialized Transportation, based at 4515 Morris Lane NE, Rochester, will close and permanently lay off approximately 57 employees this summer. According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the closure and layoffs will begin Aug. 1, 2022. Representatives from Anderson Trucking Service, based...
(ABC 6 News) - In its first year of operation, Mobile Unified Work Academy aims to help people with disabilities prepare for their careers and meet with local employers about job opportunities. "We have career training and class training where we teach individuals with disabilities about people skills soft skills...
(ABC 6 News) - With school years (and pandemic meal funds) ending, some parents may find themselves scrambling to feed their children three square meals a day. Others may simply struggle to find time or fresh ingredients. Which is why ABC 6 News reached out to public school systems in...
(ABC 6 News) - According to the Rochester branch of the NAACP, the state of Minnesota has one of the worst disparities in employment outcomes for People of Color in the United States. They are trying to reverse that locally by investing in youth. "They're heading in the right direction,...
(ABC 6 News) - Mayo Clinic's Battle of the Badges blood donation runs through Aug. 31, and SE Minnesota's first responders are asking the community for help. Anyone in the community age 16 and older can donate blood on behalf of a local first responder group: like Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Olmsted County Fire Department (in Byron, Rochester, and Stewartville), the Rochester Police Department, and the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.
(ABC 6 News) - Valent BioSciences LLC announced that it has approved a major expansion of its biorational manufacturing facility in Osage, Iowa, which will meet increasing demand for its biorational products and the introduction of new products requiring more capacity. Construction will begin this summer and will be completed...
(ABC 6 News) - We are about 2 inches above average for rainfall at Rochester International Airport so far in 2022. This along with incoming warmth will allow bug populations to thrive this summer. According to the National Pest Management Association, the wetter conditions we have seen this year will...
(ABC 6 News) - Longfellow elementary school marked a "break the bricks" event Monday ahead of the scheduled demolition of the historic school building. Students from each grade level had the opportunity to chisel out a break from the soon-to-be gone Longfellow building. This is the final week that the building is being used by students and teachers before being demolished.
(ABC 6 News) - The mascot for Dakota Middle School was revealed at the Rochester Public Schools board meeting Tuesday night. The official mascot is the Bison. The identification of the Dakota Middle School mascot was a collaborative effort among Native American Liason, Amelia Cordell, Julie Ruzek and the American Indian Parent Advisory Council (AIPAC) as well as Dakota Middle School Principal, Levi Lundak.
(ABC 6 News) - Minnesota State colleges and universities will waive application fees June 21-24, 2022. During Minnesota State Week, these colleges and universities will also hold special campus visits and events. The list includes Riverland Community College campuses in Austin, Albert Lea and Owatonna, Rochester Community and Technical College,...
(ABC 6 News) - Students who are entering 7th through 12th grades have an opportunity for sports physicals through Mayo Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine. The exams, which follow the protocol set by the Minnesota State High School League, are open to all athletes from Southeast Minnesota. Exams will be...
(ABC 6 News) -- Aside from the season opener, the Rochester United seem to play their best basketball at home. Entering Saturday's game, they sported a 4-4 record on the season and they got over .500 with a blowout victory against the visiting Maywood Warriors from Chicago. The game -...
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman was arrested Friday for allegedly causing an accident that injured four people in another car. Patricia Price, 48, faces charges of 2nd-degree driving while impaired, speed greater than reasonable, failure to yield to oncoming traffic, reckless driving, careless driving, Capt. James Schueller with the sheriff’s office said.
(ABC 6 News) -- A Rochester native will be playing on a big stage come this weekend. Mac Horvath, an infielder for #10 North Carolina baseball, will join his teammates in hosting the Chapel Hill Super Regional on June 11 as part of the NCAA DI Baseball Tournament. Horvath was born in the Med City but went to high school at Florida's IMG Academy. As a Tar Heel this season, Horvath has a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs.
(ABC 6 News) - This year's Iowa primaries are sparking more interest because of recent redistricting. For many candidates, they're running without competition. As for election judges, they say everyone should try being an election judge. "I think a lot of people need to try this and you can see...
(ABC 6 News) - Monday, the Austin City Council took time out of the regular meeting to honor former basketball coach Kris Fadness. Fadness retired earlier this year after 25 years as the high school boys' basketball coach. In that time his teams accumulated 407 victories, the most in school...
(ABC 6 News) - The 36th Annual National Wheelchair Sports Camp will kick off from June 10th to June 16th at Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch. Ironwood invites youth and adults with physical challenges of all levels to participate in a variety of sport-themed activities at the largest wheelchair sports camp in the nation. Encouraged to look beyond their disability, campers will be coached and mentored by world-class Paralympic athletes in a supportive and inspiring team environment.
(ABC 6 News) - Garage fires are one of the most common there are in households, and it's important to remember steps both to prevent them as well as to keep those fires from spreading. Fire officials say when it comes to preventing potential garage fires, it's important to take...
(ABC 6 News) - The Steele County Coroner received the preliminary autopsy results in the deaths of two teenagers in Medford on Friday, June 3. According to The Steele County Sheriff’s Office, autopsy results confirmed their deaths to be a murder-suicide. Results showed Chandra Pelch, 18, died of multiple...
