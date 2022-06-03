What year was "Taps" written?

(ABC 6 News) -- A Rochester native will be playing on a big stage come this weekend. Mac Horvath, an infielder for #10 North Carolina baseball, will join his teammates in hosting the Chapel Hill Super Regional on June 11 as part of the NCAA DI Baseball Tournament. Horvath was born in the Med City but went to high school at Florida's IMG Academy. As a Tar Heel this season, Horvath has a .273 batting average with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs.

