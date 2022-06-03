Read full article on original website
KWTX
Central Texas gym shares tips on staying motivated throughout 2023
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular New Year’s resolution is getting fit and working out consistently throughout the year, and, a Waco gym is kickstarting people’s 2023 new year’s fitness goals by sharing some tips on staying motivated well into the new year. As the third day...
KWTX
Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KWTX
Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
KWTX
Mexia man loses everything in Christmas Eve fire, family tries to help from afar
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - The New Year may mean starting fresh for new goals and resolutions, but a Mexia man is starting over this year in a much more literal sense after losing almost everything from a devastating fire. Jerry Mason’s renovated home went up in flames on Christmas Eve....
KWTX
Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
KWTX
Bartlett ISD delays return date for students due to water damage
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - Damages from the recent arctic blast forced Bartlett ISD to push the start of school two days back. Originally, the first day was supposed to be Tuesday, but now the district announced students will be back on Thursday. The arctic blast caused a hot water line...
KWTX
Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
KWTX
Sheriff’s deputies investigating armed robbery of gasoline station in Central Texas
COOLIDGE, Texas (KWTX) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in the armed robbery of the Cool Stop VP Fuel Station located at 110 State Highway 171. At about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, two suspects wearing dark clothing, and...
KWTX
Baylor University athletic training staff detail preparedness for cardiac arrest mid-game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati Monday night, Baylor University says its reviewing its emergency action plan to be better prepared, should the same rare event occur during a game in Waco. “The preparation of...
KWTX
Multiple agencies rescue man pinned under construction equipment in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple agencies in Hill County responded to a man who was trapped under a piece of construction equipment, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. It happened in the 200 block of county road 1369, outside of Osceola at 4:38 in the afternoon.’. Hill...
