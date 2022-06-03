ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

Central Texas gym shares tips on staying motivated throughout 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular New Year’s resolution is getting fit and working out consistently throughout the year, and, a Waco gym is kickstarting people’s 2023 new year’s fitness goals by sharing some tips on staying motivated well into the new year. As the third day...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Killeen business owners say renaming Fort Hood Street would put extra costs on them

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen City Council is looking at renaming Fort Hood Street to coincide with the name change on post. Fort Hood is named after confederate general John Bell Hood, and federal officials have already approved changing the name of the base itself. But that only applied to federal buildings, not things owned by states or cities.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Police in Temple looking for suspects in aggravated burglary

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives are asking the public for help identifying and locating three suspects who they believe committed an aggravated robbery at a Temple residence on Dec. 12, 2022. Police did not provide much information, but shared four photos in a Facebook post, showing the men in black...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Central Texas homeowner shoots home intruder, sheriff says

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - William Strauser, of Valley Mills, was booked into the Bosque County Jail on charges of attempted burglary of a habitation, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass after Strauser was shot by a local homeowner, Sheriff Trace Hendricks said. At approximately 6:50 p.m. on Jan. 3, Bosque...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Bartlett ISD delays return date for students due to water damage

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - Damages from the recent arctic blast forced Bartlett ISD to push the start of school two days back. Originally, the first day was supposed to be Tuesday, but now the district announced students will be back on Thursday. The arctic blast caused a hot water line...
BARTLETT, TX
KWTX

Ex-Waco daycare owner convicted in child’s death claims she cannot get fair retrial, demands change of venue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care is asking a judge to move her retrial in the 2013 death of a child in her care to another county. Marian Fraser, former owner of Spoiled Rotten Day Care, alleges in a change of venue motion that she cannot receive a fair trial in McLennan County because of “inflammatory, provocative and prejudicial pretrial publicity” surrounding her case.
WACO, TX

