Bloomington, IN

Trinity Episcopal's organist to retire after almost 6 decades

By Timothy Jessen
The Herald-Times
The Herald-Times
 4 days ago
"Praise God with stringed instruments and organs. ... Let everything that breathes praise the Lord!" Psalm 150, authorized version

When gifted organist Marilyn Keiser retires this summer from Trinity Episcopal Church, she will complete almost six decades in such a role, an overwhelming feat of dedication and commitment to church music and its role in congregational life. She started early when her father was a Methodist minister and her mother played the piano in a very musical family. At Indiana University since 1983, she was distinguished in teaching organ and church music, but also at her parish church mentoring both organ and choral scholars.

Churches in Bloomington and as far away as Indianapolis hire students to fill out their music programs, including singers, organists and instrumentalists. Trinity's programs use 12 choral scholars, several organ scholars. This becomes an essential part of their training. Graduation means many will be leaving to pursue their careers elsewhere, but they will not forget Professor Keiser and others that mentored them.

Vicki Schaeffer, now director of music at the St. Joseph's Old Cathedral in Oklahoma City, says her longtime mentor Keiser "is so much a part of so many people's lives, and is able to relate to all kinds of people, treating them with humility, kindness and respect." She says that Keiser is a great mentor and teacher still to her.

Christina Pier was a choral scholar under Keiser, and now is a distinguished voice professor at UNC-Charlotte. Pier says Keiser is a "female role model in my life as a musician and helped teach me how to collaborate as a soloist." She added "she is humble and kind-hearted and makes students part of her family," and she always "champions her students' successes!"

Daniel Lentz is another singer who sings her praises. Coming to IU as a graduate student, Keiser "has influenced my entire music career and given me support and encouragement to keep going." Now he has a doctorate in music, largely due to her mentorship and has sung in the Trinity choir for many years.

Another former student, Katie Burk, adds these words of appreciation: "Dr. Keiser is the consummate mentor, having always modeled the highest standards of professional behavior, musical excellence and thoughtful ministry. Her concern for others, knowledge of the church and its liturgical practices, and sense of humor made my time under her tutelage deeply helpful, musically fruitful and immensely enjoyable. She is capable of cultivating a thriving musical community in a way that is unique and exciting, The impact her ministry has had on generations of organists, singers, clergy and congregants will resound for years to come!” Burk is organ scholar at the Episcopal Cathedral in Portland, Oregon.

Keiser's programs, recordings and papers will be archived in the IU Main Wells Library, but after retiring from the organ bench, she will still be active.

With the number of church organists diminishing, she will encourage many more to follow, for "it's a calling!” she says. Her thesis on "Singing the Liturgy in Small Communities" will come in handy as she reaches out to even more church musicians to follow in her firm footsteps.

When in our music God is glorified,

It is as though the whole creation cried…

How often, making music , we have found

A new dimension in the world of sound.

As worship moved us to a more profound Alleluia!

Let every instrument be tuned for praise!

Let all rejoice who have a voice to raise!

And may God give us faith to sing always: Alleluia!

— Fred Pratt Green, 1971

