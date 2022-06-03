ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Tennessee baseball added a fur coat to its daddy hat for home run celebration

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tennessee baseball's fur coat has gotten a lot of use this season.

The Vols added a cheetah-print coat to its home run celebration for 2022, linking the coat with the long-used daddy hat.

“That is another Evan Russell creation," third baseman Trey Lipscomb said in February. "He has the cheetah print pimp coat. We like it. Just put it on your shoulders or whatever.”

Tennessee has hit a nation-leading 141 home runs entering the Knoxville Regional. The No. 1 Vols (53-7) open against No. 4 Alabama State (34-23) on Friday (6 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

UT started using a home run prop in the 2020 season, when Russell's pink daddy hat debuted.

"It’s just some fun stuff that the dugout likes to do," Russell said in March. "With how the game’s going in today’s world, it’s like, just trying to make baseball as entertaining as you can. Having something to use as a celebration, it’s always cool."

The cheetah coat made its debut in Tennessee's 9-0 season-opening win against Georgia Southern. UT hit four homers in the win and kept homering, bringing the celebration to the forefront.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Tennessee baseball added a fur coat to its daddy hat for home run celebration

