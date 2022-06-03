Police: Three people — 2 teen boys, man — shot overnight in Lansing

LANSING — Three people were shot overnight in the city, including two teenage boys, according to police.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings and none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries. Police said all three were in "fair" condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and arm Thursday night near the intersection of Westmoreland Avenue and Hyland Street, according to a news release from Lansing Police Capt. Christopher Baldwin. The boy was walking near the intersection and was shot by someone in a light-colored SUV.

Police were called to the scene at 8:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of shots fired, Baldwin wrote. The boy was taken to the hospital before police arrived.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg just after 12:30 a.m. Friday while he was walking in the street in the 2900 block of Cabot Drive with his friends, Baldwin wrote. The teen was on the phone when he heard shots.

Two men were injured in a shooting early Monday in the same block of Cabot Drive. Baldwin said police are investigating to determine whether the two shootings are related.

In the third shooting of the night, about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a 39-year-old Lansing man was shot in the abdomen after being picked up in East Lansing by a female friend and the suspect, Baldwin wrote. The victim does not know the suspect well, Baldwin wrote.

As three drove, the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at the driver, directing her to the 1300 block of Indiana Avenue, Baldwin wrote. The suspect ordered the driver and 39-year-old old of the car, struck the 39-year-old with the pistol then shot him, he wrote.

The suspect drove away in the woman's vehicle, Baldwin wrote.

Anyone with information on these shootings can call Detective Sgt. Brent Sorg at 517-483-4653, Detective Sgt. Rick Thomas at 517-483-6847 or the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

