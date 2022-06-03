ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

Where to vote in Otero County in the New Mexico Primary Election on June 7

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
 6 days ago

Polls open at 7 a.m. on June 7 for the 2022 New Mexico Primary.

The Otero County Clerk's Office was preparing for June 7 during the week on May 31 even as early voting winds down.

"Early voting is going well," Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes said. "It's fairly slow. We've mailed out just under 500 ballots and received about half of them back."

As of May 31, more than 1,100 voted had cast their ballot at the Otero County Administration Building, 400 cast their ballots at the Otero County Fairgrounds and 39 people voted at the Tularosa Public Safety Complex during a mobile voting event there on May 21.

Generally, voter turnout is slower in primary and midterm elections, Holmes said.

"It changes every election cycle for one reason or another," Holmes said. "Depending on what's going on in the economy. Depending on who's running."

Early voting continues through June 4 at the Otero County Administration Building from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, Otero County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and at Chaparral Community Center from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Otero County voting locations in N.M. Primary Election

Orogrande and Cienega are both mail ballot only precincts.

Otero County Voter Convenience Centers open at 7 a.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2.

A voter convenience center is where anyone registered to vote in Otero County can vote

Otero County Voter Convenience Centers are:

  • Sgt. Willie Estrada Memorial Civic Center, 800 East First Street in Alamogordo
  • Tays Special Events Center, 2235 North Scenic Drive in Alamogordo
  • Otero County Fairgrounds, 401 Fairgrounds Road in Alamogordo
  • Tularosa Public Safety Facility Courtroom, 609 St. Francis Drive in Tularosa
  • Chaparral Community Center, 472 Ace Ryan Street in Chaparral
  • La Luz Elementary School, 99 Alamo Street in La Luz
  • Mescalero Community Center, 101 Central Avenue in Mescalero
  • Cloudcroft Council Chambers, 201 Burro Avenue in Cloudcroft
  • James Canyon Fire Station, 2346 U.S. Highway 82 in Cloudcroft
  • Mayhill Community Center, 11 Civic Centre Drive in Mayhill
  • Weed Fire Station, 32 Agua Chiquita in Weed
  • Piñon Fire Station, 4538 Owen Prather Highway in Piñon
  • Timberon Lodge, 1 Bobwhite Avenue in Timberon
  • Boles Acres Fire Station, 10 Sage Avenue in Boles Acres
  • Burro Flats Fire Station, 556 Laborcita Canyon Road in La Luz
  • High Rolls Fire Station, 39 Old Railroad Drive in High Rolls

Polls close at 7 p.m.

For more information about voting in Otero County visit the Otero County Clerk's website or call 575-437-4942.

KRQE News 13

Thousands of New Mexicans waiting for gas rebate checks from the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As gas prices continue to rise, many are still waiting on the checks the state said that they would send to help new Mexicans. Many are asking when they will get that assistance. The Taxation and Revenue Department says that they have received close to 8,000 calls in one day from people asking […]
