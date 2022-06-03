Abhorrent Child Sex Offender Gets 5 Years After Being Arrested By Highlands County Sheriff

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. – On Wednesday, John Francis Bolieau, 44, of Massachusetts, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Bolieau was convicted of aggravated rape and abuse of a child, indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in Hampshire County, Massachusetts in 2013.

Bolieau was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison and 10 years of probation to follow. In addition, he was required to register as a sex offender under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In July of 2021, Bolieau was released from prison and placed on probation, with a requirement that he wear a GPS ankle monitor.

According to the DOJ, after being on probation for only three months, Bolieau cut off his ankle monitor, left Massachusetts, and made his way to Florida, without notifying his probation officer or updating his sex offender registration.

On December 15, 2021, Highlands County Sheriffs’ deputies located and arrested Bolieau in a recreational vehicle park in Highlands County, Florida.

Bolieau admitted that he had not reported to any law enforcement officer that he was in Florida, nor did he register as a sex offender in the State of Florida, as required by law.

