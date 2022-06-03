ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

SOURCE SPORTS: LeBron James Becomes First Active NBA Player to Become a Billionaire

By Shawn Grant
thesource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrown him King of NBA Forbes. LeBron James has been named the first active NBA player to become a billionaire. Forbes reports the other two NBA billionaires are...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Celtics coach Ime Udoka drops truth bomb on harsh reality of Draymond Green’s non-ejection in Game 2

Game 2 of the Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors ended in a blowout in favor of the Dubs. However, the game was marred by a little controversy surrounding Jaylen Brown and Draymond Green. In the second quarter, both men were entangled after a foul call. Things got a little chippy, as Brown took offense to Green’s legs being on him.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Michael Jordan
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shows Off His Sons In Epic Vacation Photo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was unable to capture his second straight title this year. Still, the NBA superstar isn't letting his shortcomings on the court get in the way of a good time with his family. This weekend, the Greek Freak went viral for posting this wholesome vacation photo to the Twitter...
NBA
rolling out

Snoop Dogg explains the time he turned down $2M from a basketball legend

Snoop Dogg is all about getting money, but apparently, he wasn’t when one of the greatest basketball players offered him some cash. On May 25, Dogg was a guest on Logan Paul’s podcast “IMPAULSIVE,” and talked about the time that he turned down $2 million to DJ an event hosted by Michael Jordan. When Dogg was asked what’s the craziest deal he’s ever done, he instead gave the listeners one of the craziest deals he’s never done.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Michael Jordan Is Reportedly Set To Meet With Prominent Coach

Michael Jordan has the pivotal task of finding the Charlotte Hornets' next head coach. According to a report, he's considering a prominent name in the sport. Jordan will reportedly be meeting with longtime former NBA head coach Mike D'Antoni for the Hornets' head coach position later this week. D'Antoni has...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billionaires#Lebron James Becomes#First Active Nba#Crown#The Los Angeles Lakers#Blaze Pizza#Fenway Sports Group
sneakernews.com

The Nike LeBron 3 Appears In Barbershop-Themed Colorway

The Nike LeBron signature shoe line will reach as astounding twentieth model this year, but also playing a major part in the LeBron business for Nike is actually its retro product. Currently, it’s the LeBron 9 that has the podium, while later this year the LeBron 2 will make its grand return, but now we’re learning that the LeBron 3 is headed into the mix as well.
APPAREL
ClutchPoints

Jalen Rose’s Net Worth in 2022

Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022 is $50 million. Rose is a retired professional basketball player who has won Most Improved Player of the Year and made the All-Rookie team. He currently works as a sports analyst. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Jalen Rose’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton Shuts Down Narrative That Kobe Bryant Was 'Selfish': “If Kobe Was Selfish And All That, Why Would He Always Go To The Veterans And Ask Them What Can He Do To Get Better. Selfish Players Don’t Do That.”

Kobe Bryant made a strong impression even before he made it to the NBA. The Black Mamba was seen as one of the best young players in the US before the 1996 NBA draft, which granted him workouts with some interesting teams. In the end, the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Bryant on draft night, starting a great relationship.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors guard throws shade at Al Horford

One Golden State Warriors player is not even pretending to be civil with the opposition right now. Before Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, Warriors guard Chris Chiozza was asked to provide his list of the top five Florida Gators players of all-time. Chiozza, who attended Florida himself, named Jason Williams, Mike Miller, Bradley Beal, Joakim Noah, and Chandler Parsons.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Heat Nation

Pat Riley when asked about potential retirement: ‘I’m 77 years old and right now I can do more push-ups than you’

As all Miami Heat fans know, the 2021-22 NBA season didn’t end the way anyone within the organization would have liked. While the Heat advanced all the way to the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals, they ended up losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the series. Most teams in the NBA would be pleased with those results, but anything short of a championship is a letdown for the Heat.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy