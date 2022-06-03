CAIR calls for transparent investigation of man found dead in burned car in Waite Park

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a transparent investigation into the death of a man found Monday in a burned car in Waite Park.

The organization held a news conference in St. Cloud on Friday with the family of the victim, Musa Sabriye.

Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud spoke with the Times and confirmed that Sabriye, 33, was the person found dead Monday. Bentrud said Sabriye was in the front passenger seat of the burned vehicle and that the investigation is ongoing.

Waite Park police and fire crews were sent to a car fire around 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Stearns County Road 6 in Waite Park where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The family said it took days to confirm the identity of the remains with DNA, according to CAIR.

At the news conference, Mohammed Ibrahim, director of CAIR-Minnesota, asked for assistance from the FBI in calling the incident a hate crime. "We do know that hate crime is up in the state of Minnesota," Ibrahim said, also citing the defacing of a Muslim cemetery in Farmington in October .

Some of the speakers at the news conference said the incident was similar to one in 2014 where Ahmed Farah was found dead in a car engulfed in flames in Owatonna . News reports from the time said that incident was believed by authorities to be a suicide.

Ibrahim and others at the news conference said they werem uncomfortable with how long it took to identify the body.

Bashir Omer, who spoke at the press conference, cited a lack of Somali members of the police department despite the large presence of East-Africans in Central Minnesota.

According to his family, Sabriye was taking classes to earn his GED and worked full time at Fulfillment Distribution Center in St. Cloud. They said he was last seen Sunday.

Bentrud said the Waite Park Police Department is working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Fire Marshal and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to learn what happened to Sabriye.

"We will continue to keep his family informed as our investigation progresses," Bentrud said. "In keeping with Minnesota law, we will release all public information from our investigation once the investigation is closed. In the meantime, we appreciate the public’s patience as the investigation continues."

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is the education reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him agaafarelkhalifa@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullaGaafare1

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: CAIR calls for transparent investigation of man found dead in burned car in Waite Park