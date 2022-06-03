ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

CAIR calls for transparent investigation of man found dead in burned car in Waite Park

By Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlLPl_0fzPN8Us00

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for a transparent investigation into the death of a man found Monday in a burned car in Waite Park.

The organization held a news conference in St. Cloud on Friday with the family of the victim, Musa Sabriye.

Waite Park Police Chief David Bentrud spoke with the Times and confirmed that Sabriye, 33, was the person found dead Monday. Bentrud said Sabriye was in the front passenger seat of the burned vehicle and that the investigation is ongoing.

Waite Park police and fire crews were sent to a car fire around 12:52 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Stearns County Road 6 in Waite Park where they found a vehicle engulfed in flames.

The family said it took days to confirm the identity of the remains with DNA, according to CAIR.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gwzGQ_0fzPN8Us00

At the news conference, Mohammed Ibrahim, director of CAIR-Minnesota, asked for assistance from the FBI in calling the incident a hate crime. "We do know that hate crime is up in the state of Minnesota," Ibrahim said, also citing the defacing of a Muslim cemetery in Farmington in October .

Some of the speakers at the news conference said the incident was similar to one in 2014 where Ahmed Farah was found dead in a car engulfed in flames in Owatonna . News reports from the time said that incident was believed by authorities to be a suicide.

Ibrahim and others at the news conference said they werem uncomfortable with how long it took to identify the body.

Bashir Omer, who spoke at the press conference, cited a lack of Somali members of the police department despite the large presence of East-Africans in Central Minnesota.

According to his family, Sabriye was taking classes to earn his GED and worked full time at Fulfillment Distribution Center in St. Cloud. They said he was last seen Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45exjZ_0fzPN8Us00

Bentrud said the Waite Park Police Department is working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Fire Marshal and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office to learn what happened to Sabriye.

"We will continue to keep his family informed as our investigation progresses," Bentrud said. "In keeping with Minnesota law, we will release all public information from our investigation once the investigation is closed. In the meantime, we appreciate the public’s patience as the investigation continues."

Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa is the education reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach him agaafarelkhalifa@stcloudtimes.com. Follow him on Twitter @AbdullaGaafare1

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: CAIR calls for transparent investigation of man found dead in burned car in Waite Park

Comments / 1

Shelly Marie
4d ago

why does this case seem to be getting more attention than most ? of course EVERY family wants transparency but they generally speaking, " get what they get" from the local pd and certainly no publicity. it seems this family feels this murder is somehow more important than other murders happening in the US. What, I wonder, would give them that idea?

Reply
2
Related
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies Involved In Crash Near Minneapolis’ Lowry Ave. Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies were treated at an area hospital after their squad car was involved in a crash early Tuesday evening in Minneapolis. (credit: CBS) It happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of North Lowry and 3rd avenues, near the western end of the Lowry Avenue Bridge. The sheriff’s office says “squad lights and sirens were activated at the time of the crash.” The squad was the only vehicle involved. The deputies’ conditions haven’t been released.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owatonna, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Waite Park, MN
Waite Park, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Hurt In Shooting At Haws Park In St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say two people were hit during a shooting in a park in St. Cloud Sunday evening. Officers from the St. Cloud Police Department responded to Haws Park just after 5 p.m., finding multiple vehicles and people leaving the park. Officers learned someone fired a gun during a fight, and that someone had possibly been hit. No victims were found at the scene, nor was a suspect. Around 5:20 p.m., two men showed up at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. A 21-year-old man had been shot in the buttocks, and a 28-year-old man’s arm was grazed by a bullet. Police say the shooting was not random, and it is under investigation.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
COON RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cair#Park Police#Fire Marshal#Cair Minnesota#Fbi#Muslim
Bring Me The News

Woman arrested over man's killing in St. Paul

Police investigating a man's death in St. Paul have arrested a woman. St. Paul Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon that the 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis in connection with the Friday killing. She has been booked into Ramsey County Jail pending...
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
willmarradio.com

Willmar man arrested after series of motor vehicle mishaps Monday afternoon

(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man is under arrest after a pair of hit-and-run crashes. Willmar police say at 1:02 p.m. Monday they got a call that a man found someone sitting in his pickup truck in the parking lot of a grocery store on South First Street. The stranger got out of the pickup and got into a Chevy Cobalt and drove off. Shortly afterward police got a report that a Chevy Cobalt had been involved in a hit-and-run crash with a pickup at 19th Avenue and 5th Street Southeast. And after that police got a call that a Chevy Cobalt crashed into a sign in the 2400 Block of South First Street, then fled the scene. Police followed a trail of broken car parts and leaking fluid, and then got a call that someone was trying to push a Chevy Cobalt into a parking stall at an apartment complex in the 300 Block of Northwest 7th Street. Police located the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Abdiweli Ahmed Bare of Willmar. Bare was arrested for suspected DUI and has various pending charges stemming from the crashes and motor vehicle tampering. This case remains under investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
lptv.org

One Vehicle Accident Leaves Little Falls Resident in Hospital

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Marietta Maleski from Little Falls, MN was traveling west on 203rd Street when her vehicle went off the road, approximately five miles northeast of Little Falls, MN in Belle Prairie Township. Maleski was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic...
LITTLE FALLS, MN
MIX 108

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
CBS Minnesota

Woman, 49, Arrested In Connection With Homicide At St. Paul Senior Living Apartment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police say they have arrested a woman in connection with a homicide at a senior living apartment building on Friday. The 49-year-old woman was arrested on the 1500 block of Chicago Avenue South in Minneapolis on Sunday, police said. She is being held at the Ramsey County Jail. WCCO-TV typically does not identify those arrested until they have been formally charged. Officers were responding to a welfare check Friday at 7 p.m. when they found a man in his 50s, dead from a gunshot wound, in an apartment on the 700 block of East Seventh Street.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Man convicted of murder in Minnesota clinic attack

(AP/SMN) – A jury has found a man guilty of murder and other counts in a shooting attack on a medical clinic last year that killed a New Ulm native and wounded four others. Gregory Ulrich was charged with murder, attempted murder, and other counts in the shooting in Buffalo, in Wright County.
NEW ULM, MN
fox9.com

Semi-truck driver runs red light, kills SUV driver in Blaine: authorities

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A semi-truck driver ran a red light and hit an SUV, killing the driver, according to authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol's report says the crash happened at 4:32 a.m. on June 6. A semi-truck, driven by a 37-year-old man from East Bethel, was driving southbound on Highway 65 near the intersection of 109th Avenue Northeast when he ran a red light, hitting an SUV, which was being driven eastbound on 109th Avenue Northeast.
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information from Central Minnesota.

 http://sctimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy