Sarasota, FL

All Faiths Food Bank expands development team with hire of Daniela Malo

Tampa Bay News Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, FL – All Faiths Food Bank has recently hired Daniela Malo in the newly-established role of associate director of development. In this role, Malo will play an active role in increasing the organization’s capacity through securing significant gifts to further its mission. The primary objective of this new position is...

www.tampabaynewswire.com

Tampa Bay News Wire

Register for Nonprofit Workshop on The Skillful Board Chair

VENICE, FL (June 7, 2022) – It’s time to register for the upcoming workshop The Skillful Board Chair with Betsy Steiner on Wednesday, June 22. The workshop is for current or prospective board chairs of local area nonprofits, and is presented through Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Invest in Incredible initiative. Registration is available online at www.gulfcoastcf.org/events.
VENICE, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Gulfport Merchants Chamber Announces Search to Fill Newly Created Director of Operations Position

Gulfport, FL – In a move reflective of the burgeoning small business and artistic community in Gulfport, the Gulfport Merchants Chamber of Commerce (GMC) announced today plans to hire a full-time Director of Operations to steer Chamber business, oversee the group’s many popular events, and grow the membership base of local businesses and artists. The GMC has retained the services of a human resources professional to assist their search to fill the new position.
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas Education Foundation’s Summer Career Acceleration Program Returns for a Third Year, Providing Job Skills Training to Local Students

Bank of America awards $90,000 to help low-income and minority students build essential work skills before graduation, ultimately bolstering post-graduation job opportunities. LARGO, Fla. – The Pinellas Education Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Summer Career Acceleration Program (SCAP) with support from Bank of America. More than 30 businesses, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Creative Contractors, and Piper Fire Protection, will host 114 Pinellas County students for a six-week, paid work experience from June 6 to July 15, 2022, which includes training in the functions of an entry-level position. Through SCAP, local youth can explore various career pathways and positions, some of which they may not equate to the type of employer, for example, IT at a hospital or finance in a furniture company.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Flagship Bank Holds Grand Opening of West Pasco Branch to Expand Community Banking in Tampa Bay

Flagship Bank Holds Grand Opening of West Pasco Branch to Expand Community Banking in Tampa Bay. Clearwater, Fla. – June 6, 2022 – Flagship Bank, a subsidiary of West Florida Bank Corporation, inaugurated a new chapter in its growth and service commitment to the Tampa Bay area with the official grand opening of its West Pasco branch, its sixth, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 2. The new branch strengthens the bank’s presence in West Pasco, where many of its directors, officers, and shareholders live and work, and marks a significant expansion that further advances Flagship’s goal of becoming Tampa Bay’s preeminent community bank by making long-term growth investments to better serve small to mid-sized businesses as well as individual account holders.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Wanted: Volunteers Who Want to Make a Difference

What: HCA Florida Northside is recruiting volunteers who make a difference. When: Thursday, June 9th 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Where: HCA Florida Northside Hospital Main Lobby – 6000 49th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709. Who: HCA Florida Northside Hospital volunteers and caregivers want you to join...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Hermitage 2022 STARs Announced!

Special Program Announced for July 15 in partnership between Hermitage Artist Retreat and Boys & Girls Clubs. Five exceptional Florida teaching artists were selected for a July residency at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. This year’s recipients hail from Duval, Escambia, Hernando, Marion, and Volusia Counties. These educators and artists...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay News Wire

Grand Opening Reception for Where’s Jubes June 15th

RSVP to Enter to Win Free Beer, Meet & Greet with Jubes, Photo Ops, and Sample Bites. Tampa Bay, FLA (June 7th, 2022) – Recently soft-opened Where’s Jubes is hosting a formal Grand Opening June 15th, 2022 at 5pm. WHAT: Grand Opening Reception, Tastings, Giveaways. WHEN: June 15th,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota Memorial Hospital names health care industry veteran as new CFO

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has named a 20-year veteran of financial leadership as its next chief financial officer. According to a story in the Sarasota Observer, sister paper of the Business Observer, Jeff Limbocker will succeed William Woeltjen, who is retiring at the end of the year, effective Oct. 3.
SARASOTA, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction begins on ABC Supply facility in Punta Gorda

Seagate Development Group broke ground on a new facility for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor of roofing and siding, at the Charlotte County Park of Commerce, adjacent to Punta Gorda Airport. The pre-engineered metal building, including metal panels and a stucco façade, will accommodate a more than 53,200-square-foot warehouse and a more than 6,700-square-foot office area, along with a fenced outdoor yard. The office space will feature a conference room, break room and showroom. It will sit on 6 acres, with 2.5 acres for future expansion. The design-build is slated for completion in the first quarter of 2023.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Longboat Observer

SMR requests land use changes in Lakewood Ranch

In December, Schroeder-Manatee Ranch CEO and President Rex Jensen predicted one of the most important stories for Lakewood Ranch in 2022 would be the groundbreaking of Erickson Senior Living on Rangeland Parkway. Jensen said he has been constantly asked by local residents about the chance of attracting such a facility...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
thegabber.com

The Blend Opens a Fourth Location in St. Pete

The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19. Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business. Madison owned a Seattle coffee...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Restaurant Owner Poonam Maini on Finding Her Way to a New Life in Sarasota

This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Waterside home tops sales at $2.2 million

A home in Lakehouse Cove at Waterside topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael and Barbara Downes, of Georgetown, Texas, sold their home at 804 Crosswind Ave. to Paul and Sarah Lushin, of Carmel, Indiana, for $2.2 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,217 square feet of living area. It sold for $982,000 in 2018.
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Study shows Sarasota rents slide for second straight month

Apartment rents in Sarasota declined 3% in May, according to the most recent monthly report by ApartmentList.com. Still, the city’s median two-bedroom rent of $1,840 is well above the national average of $1,320, which is lower than the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Sarasota at $1,395. Despite...
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas County bans new pet store openings

New pet retail stores – those that sell dogs and/or cats – will not be welcomed in Pinellas County, thanks to a new ban. Pinellas County commissioners passed an ordinance on Tuesday to ban the opening of new retail pet stores that sell the animals. The ordinance also restricts the expansion or relocation of existing stores. Meanwhile, the existing six retail stores within the county can continue to operate following additional regulations.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

