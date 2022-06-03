All Faiths Food Bank expands development team with hire of Daniela Malo

Bank of America awards $90,000 to help low-income and minority students build essential work skills before graduation, ultimately bolstering post-graduation job opportunities. LARGO, Fla. – The Pinellas Education Foundation has announced the launch of its annual Summer Career Acceleration Program (SCAP) with support from Bank of America. More than 30 businesses, including the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), Creative Contractors, and Piper Fire Protection, will host 114 Pinellas County students for a six-week, paid work experience from June 6 to July 15, 2022, which includes training in the functions of an entry-level position. Through SCAP, local youth can explore various career pathways and positions, some of which they may not equate to the type of employer, for example, IT at a hospital or finance in a furniture company.
