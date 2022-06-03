Eugene's Downtown Riverfront Park set to open about a month before World Athletics Championships

Eugene celebrates the culmination of decades of planning to transform the former EWEB operations yard into an active and accessible riverfront park when it holds a grand opening for the Downtown Riverfront Park from June 10 to 12.

The three-acre park, which stretches about a third of a mile along the Willamette River between the DeFazio Bridge to southeast of the former Eugene Water & Electric Board steam plant and East Eighth Avenue, is a key piece of the city's plans to reconnect downtown to the river.

Its grand opening will come about a month before the city is set to use the new park as the site of a free fan festival during the 10-day World Athletics Championships in July.

There will be food and free performances for the weekend-long grand opening.

The weekend celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 with speeches by Mayor Lucy Vinis and City Manager Sarah Medary and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city and Harmonic Laboratory will present special Artistic Encounters programming under the new art pavilion, named SubSupra, all three days:

Noon to 1 p.m. Friday

Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday

Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday

Food will be available for purchase from various local vendors, including Most Wanted Espresso, O’my Mini Donuts, Sweetbay Shave Ice and Sling-in Weiner.

Work to prepare the former EWEB operations yard for transformation started in 2019, and park construction started in 2020.

The project included re-grading the riverbank, pulling the bike path away from the bank, building more overlooks and a wooden deck, and engaging artists to create interpretive pieces highlighting industry, ecology and culture as three themes of the river.

Another overlook has a structure topped with metal ribbons mimicking the topography of the riverbed just down the bank.

There's also some connected green space that's set to be a 1-acre plaza. The city has gotten state dollars to fill a funding gap for the plaza, which city staff previously had talked about scaling back because of cost limitations.

According to the city's news release, there will be a series of public open houses starting late this month with project design to wrap up next year and one year of construction to start in the spring of 2024.

