Eugene's Downtown Riverfront Park set to open about a month before World Athletics Championships

By Megan Banta, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 4 days ago

Eugene celebrates the culmination of decades of planning to transform the former EWEB operations yard into an active and accessible riverfront park when it holds a grand opening for the Downtown Riverfront Park from June 10 to 12.

The three-acre park, which stretches about a third of a mile along the Willamette River between the DeFazio Bridge to southeast of the former Eugene Water & Electric Board steam plant and East Eighth Avenue, is a key piece of the city's plans to reconnect downtown to the river.

Its grand opening will come about a month before the city is set to use the new park as the site of a free fan festival during the 10-day World Athletics Championships in July.

Related: Oregon22: Sponsorships key part of funding $1.2 million for Eugene's riverfront festival

There will be food and free performances for the weekend-long grand opening.

The weekend celebration will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, June 10 with speeches by Mayor Lucy Vinis and City Manager Sarah Medary and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The city and Harmonic Laboratory will present special Artistic Encounters programming under the new art pavilion, named SubSupra, all three days:

  • Noon to 1 p.m. Friday
  • Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday
  • Noon to 1 p.m. Sunday

Food will be available for purchase from various local vendors, including Most Wanted Espresso, O’my Mini Donuts, Sweetbay Shave Ice and Sling-in Weiner.

Work to prepare the former EWEB operations yard for transformation started in 2019, and park construction started in 2020.

The project included re-grading the riverbank, pulling the bike path away from the bank, building more overlooks and a wooden deck, and engaging artists to create interpretive pieces highlighting industry, ecology and culture as three themes of the river.

Another overlook has a structure topped with metal ribbons mimicking the topography of the riverbed just down the bank.

There's also some connected green space that's set to be a 1-acre plaza. The city has gotten state dollars to fill a funding gap for the plaza, which city staff previously had talked about scaling back because of cost limitations.

According to the city's news release, there will be a series of public open houses starting late this month with project design to wrap up next year and one year of construction to start in the spring of 2024.

Contact city government watchdog Megan Banta at mbanta@registerguard.com. Follow her on Twitter @MeganBanta_1.

