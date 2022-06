Click here to read the full article. Hong Kong director Alan Mak (“Infernal Affairs,” “Overheard 2 and 3”) has brought together award-winning actors Francis Ng (“Drifting”) and Aaron Kwok (“Port of Call,” “Cold War 1 and 2”) in new Hong Kong crime thriller “Insider,” 22-years after the two shared the big screen together. Produced by Tenky Tin for Emperor Motion Picture, the film also stars Simon Yam and Niki Chow. A start of production ceremony took place on Monday, attended by EMP supremo Albert Yeung. Kwok also uploaded images to his Instagram account. International sales are yet to be announced. Ng and...

WORLD ・ 1 HOUR AGO