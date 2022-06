A wild turkey, apparently in the mood for pancakes, showed up for the ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning at Grand Island’s new IHOP. The turkey wandered onto the scene, surprising the folks gathered in front of the restaurant. Maybe he heard it was the International House of Poultry. The bird soon wandered away, perhapsy frightened by the sight of the giant scissors used for the ribbon-cutting.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO