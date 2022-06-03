ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Two juveniles charged in recent threat at Berlin Intermediate School

By Sarah Ash
WMDT.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, Md. – Worcester County officials say two juveniles have been charged in connection to what was deemed to be a targeted threat at Berlin Intermediate School. Officials with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Public Schools, and Worcester County State’s Attorney held a joint press conference Friday morning to...

