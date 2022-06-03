Buffalo Man Facing 13 Charges After Dragging 80-Year-Old Woman in Car During Robbery

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO