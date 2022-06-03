ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

Buffalo Man Facing 13 Charges After Dragging 80-Year-Old Woman in Car During Robbery

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BUFFALO, NY – A man who robbed an 80-year-old woman, dragging her with his...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Harlem#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Cheektowaga Town Court#Ecmc
chautauquatoday.com

Three men charged in stabbing incident on Cattaraugus County farm

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested three migrant workers for the stabbing of three other migrant workers on a farm in the town of Freedom. Investigators say 21-year-old David del Carmen-Ibarra, 21-year-old Alberto Ibarra-del Carmen and 25-year-old Jose del Carmen-Ibarra allegedly stabbed the men last Friday using a combination of items, including a kitchen knife and beer bottles. The victims suffered non-life threatening stab wounds and were treated at Bertrand Chaffee Hospital in Springville. State Police in Machias say that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were contacted, since the suspects are illegal aliens. All three suspects were arraigned in Freedom Town Court and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Niagara Falls Police investigating LaSalle homicide

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting Saturday night killed one man. Police responded to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center around 11:15 p.m. on June 4. The 26-year-old victim was being treated in the emergency room. Officers were able to...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Man shot and killed in Upper Falls neighborhood in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police says a 51-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Saturday night. Officers responded to the area of Siebert Place for the report of a person shot around 8 p.m. They found Angel Alvalle, a city resident, who was shot at least once in the torso area. He was taken to URMC, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
ROCHESTER, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy