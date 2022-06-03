19-Year-Old Charged for May 5th Shooting in Paterson

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities said. Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

WESTWOOD, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO