Paterson, NJ

19-Year-Old Charged for May 5th Shooting in Paterson

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
PATERSON, NJ – A 19-year-old man was among two suspects arrested for a shooting...

NJ.com

Teen is shot in Hoboken, handgun recovered: police

A teen was shot on a Hoboken street and a handgun was recovered Monday night, Hoboken Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. The shooting of the 17-year-old Hoboken boy occurred on Fourth Street between Jackson and Harrison streets, in the area of Mama Johnson Field. Police responded at 9:19 p.m. and Officer Jessica Pizanie found the victim with a single gunshot wound.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Daily Voice

All For What? Twins From Ridgewood, Two Others Charged In Vicious Westwood Robbery

Two men were viciously beaten and robbed in Westwood by twin brothers from Ridgewood and two companions -- all for a cellphone and a six-pack of beer -- authorities said. Both victims were hospitalized with facial injuries after being jumped and pummeled outside a Chinese restaurant on Washington Avenue across from 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.
WESTWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Clifton, Paterson Men Shot, Authorities Investigate

Two men from Clifton and Paterson were hospitalized after being shot Monday night, authorities confirmed. The 19-year-old Clifton resident and the other victim, 24, were wounded at the corner of Wabash and Crooks avenues in Paterson around 8:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.
CLIFTON, NJ
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Attempted Murder#Aggravated Assault
Daily Voice

Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Hempstead Shooting

Police have identified a 19-year-old man who died in a shooting on Long Island. Jaden Omaree Johnson, of Hempstead, was identified as the man who died from his injuries following a shooting that happened in Hempstead at about 10:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, according to an update from the Nassau County Police Department on Tuesday, June 7.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Paterson Times

Three people wounded in Paterson shooting

Three people were wounded in a shooting on Clinton Street on Sunday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 79, 26, and 29, all men, were struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 3:38 p.m. Police arrived at the scene and found...
PATERSON, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Hackensack Police Detective Cracks Vehicle Burglary Spree

A Hackensack detective nailed a repeat offender who authorities said burglarized multiple vehicles within days of one another. Reggie Scott, 30, was arrested last week after Detective Massimo DiMartino linked him to three separate vehicle break-ins on Anderson Street from April 21 through April 26, thanks to area surveillance video, Detective Capt. Michael Antista said.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Morristown Minute

5 People Shot Over Two Days in Paterson, NJ

Multiple (4) people were injured in shootings in Paterson, NJ over a two-day period this weekend. Gun violence continues to soar in NJ and across the country. At approximately 4:13 am on June 5, 2022, members of the Paterson Police Department were notified that a 42-year-old female Paterson, NJ resident had arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson, NJ for treatment of multiple non-fatal gunshot wounds.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Calls 9-1-1 Threatening To Kill People With Shotgun In South Jersey: Police

A homeless man who purportedly called 9-1-1 threatening to shoot people dead was arrested by police in South Jersey. On Sunday, June 5 at 1:13 p.m. Berlin Township Police received a 9-1-1 call that a man armed with a weapon was walking on Cooper Road toward Route 73. The caller stated "he had a shotgun in his backpack and was going to kill people," police said.
BERLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

