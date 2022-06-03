ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, NJ

Fire at Burger King in Jackson Temporarily Closes Restaurant

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

JACKSON, NJ – On Wednesday, a fire was reported at the Burger King restaurant...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackson, NJ
Accidents
City
Jackson, NJ
Jackson, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burger King#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
New Jersey 101.5

Allendale, NJ teen dies in house fire with pets

ALLENDALE — A 17-year-old girl and several pets died in a house fire late Saturday afternoon. The fire started around 5:10 p.m. at a two-story home on Bonnie Way. Firefighters found the girl, who was the only person inside the house, according to Allendale police. She was later pronounced dead at Valley Hospital.
ALLENDALE, NJ
NJ.com

Swimmers hospitalized after rescue at N.J. lake, police say

Three swimmers were rescued from a lake in Ocean County Monday afternoon, and two of the swimmers were taken to a local hospital, authorities said. Two of the three people swimming at Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township were helped to shore by good Samaritans while the third swimmer was rescued from under the surface by Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and Manchester Career Fire Department crews, according to Capt. Vincent Manco, of the Manchester police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Bear Struck, Killed On Route 208

A motorist escaped injury when her sedan struck and killed a small black bear on Route 208, authorities said. The 30-year-old Haskell resident was headed north by herself on the highway when her 2016 Subaru WRX hit the bear between Ewing and Summit avenues in Franklin Lakes around 11 p.m. Friday, Capt. Mark McCombs said.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

95K+
Followers
54K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy