Fire at Burger King in Jackson Temporarily Closes Restaurant

Three swimmers were rescued from a lake in Ocean County Monday afternoon, and two of the swimmers were taken to a local hospital, authorities said. Two of the three people swimming at Harry Wright Lake in Manchester Township were helped to shore by good Samaritans while the third swimmer was rescued from under the surface by Whiting Volunteer Fire Department and Manchester Career Fire Department crews, according to Capt. Vincent Manco, of the Manchester police.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO