Hattiesburg, MS

4 bold predictions — including a winner — as Southern Miss baseball opens Hattiesburg Regional

By David Eckert, Hattiesburg American
 4 days ago

HATTIESBURG -- Southern Miss baseball is taking part in its sixth consecutive regional this season. This one happens to be in its own backyard.

With a 43-16 record and Conference USA regular-season title behind it, Southern Miss moves into the Hattiesburg Regional with designs on advancing to a super regional for the second time.

The journey begins against Army on Friday (1 p.m., ESPN+).

Here are three predictions and a final pick for this weekend’s action.

1. Southern Miss gets a scare from Army but ultimately earns the win

The Golden Eagles begin the Hattiesburg Regional against another experienced NCAA Tournament team.

Patriot League champion Army will play in its fourth consecutive regional this weekend, and the Black Knights profile as a squad that could pester its way into causing USM some problems.

For one, lefthander Connelly Early could be tough to solve. He stumbled in his most recent start but had gone seven outings without allowing more than three runs. The Golden Eagles’ lineup is often heavy on left-handed batters, too — they fielded five southpaws in their most recent contest.

Army ranks in the bottom half of the country in slugging percentage, but looks to make up for it with opportunism on the basepaths, swiping 101 bags to rank 21st nationally. The Black Knights won’t be a side that leans into the three true outcomes.

Pitching Wins Championships: Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall claims first-team All-American honors

TV Info: How to watch Southern Miss vs. Army baseball in NCAA Hattiesburg Regional on live stream

“They play a smaller brand of ball, they like to pressure the defense from what my assistants tell me,” USM coach Scott Berry said. “I expect a very, very competitive group that knows how to win.”

With All-American Tanner Hall on the mound, Southern Miss should have enough firepower to overcome whatever challenges the Black Knights pose, but don’t be surprised if it gets dicey.

2. The Golden Eagles’ bullpen makes the difference

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJRNQ_0fzPHsmx00

Rarely does a team make it into the field of 64 without an arm or two that it feels good about.

Though Southern Miss undoubtedly has the headliners to compete, the difference could come in the form of depth.

With the pressurized environment, the weather, and the general propensity for nonsense that makes college athletics so enjoyable all bearing down on the Hattiesburg Regional, expecting everything to go perfectly to plan isn’t advisable.

Fortunately for Golden Eagles, they don’t have to.

On top of an excellent trio of weekend starters -- all with earned run averages under 3.00 -- Southern Miss can rely on a solid bullpen that includes five arms with ERAs under 3.00.

If things go off-script, the Golden Eagles are well-equipped to adjust.

“You gotta be resilient,” Berry said.

3. Southern Miss vs LSU lives up to the hype

This matchup is not a sure thing, yet it’s all anyone seems to want to talk about.

Don’t rule out Kennesaw State or Army sending this regional in a different direction, but the safe money is on the two top seeds colliding at some point.

If they do, things should get fun.

The clash of strengths is what really makes this potential matchup intriguing.

The Golden Eagles are second in the nation in ERA. LSU is 11th in the country with 107 home runs. Southern Miss is tops in college baseball with a 4.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The Tigers placed second in the SEC with 8.1 runs per game.

So, who comes out on top?

Hall In: Southern Miss baseball announces starter for Hattiesburg Regional opener

My Hattiesburg Regional prediction?

Southern Miss.

The Golden Eagles have a staff too deep to pick against them in their home ballpark. They’ll generate enough offense to be the team left standing next week.

Reach Southern Miss writer David Eckert at deckert@gannett.com or on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: 4 bold predictions — including a winner — as Southern Miss baseball opens Hattiesburg Regional

Scott Berry
Person
Tanner Hall
