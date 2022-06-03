Anti-gun Press Parrots Misleading Stats and Creates Outright Falsehoods

A Kansas woman has pleaded guilty to leading an all-female Isis battalion in Syria and training young women to fight with guns, grenades and suicide devices.Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted in US federal court in Alexandria, Virginia that she was the leader of the Khatiba Nusaybah in Raqqa and now faces up to 20 years in prison.She pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiring to provide material support for terrorism and experts said she is the first American woman to be prosecuted for having a role with Isis, according to The Washington Post.Court papers stated that after university in the US,...

