ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Anti-gun Press Parrots Misleading Stats and Creates Outright Falsehoods

buckeyefirearms.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs NRA-ILA recently pointed out, gun control researchers and their establishment press lapdogs propagate misleading “science” to advance their political agenda. Sometimes this involves sophisticated statistical modeling, other times it involves the crude mischaracterization of data. The anti-gun advocates’ longest-running version of the latter involves conflating firearm-related deaths among children and...

www.buckeyefirearms.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
TODAY.com

People are boycotting Martin's Potato Rolls for founder's ties to a far-right politician

Boycotts are rolling in for America’s favorite potato bread band. Martin’s Famous Pastry Shoppe has captivated Northeastern taste buds for generations with its just-the-right-amount-of-sweet and ultra fluffy potato rolls and bread. In recent years, the family business has become a nationally known brand for supplying Shake Shack (one of the fastest-growing food chains in the country) with its burger buns. Recently, a controversy around Jim Martin, the company’s executive chair and former president (his son Tony is now president), and his family have consumers questioning which side the brand’s bread is buttered on.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parrots#Falsehood#Cdc#Guns#Firearms#Nra Ila
The Independent

Kansas woman who led all-female Isis brigade pleads guilty to federal terrorism charges

A Kansas woman has pleaded guilty to leading an all-female Isis battalion in Syria and training young women to fight with guns, grenades and suicide devices.Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, admitted in US federal court in Alexandria, Virginia that she was the leader of the Khatiba Nusaybah in Raqqa and now faces up to 20 years in prison.She pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiring to provide material support for terrorism and experts said she is the first American woman to be prosecuted for having a role with Isis, according to The Washington Post.Court papers stated that after university in the US,...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy