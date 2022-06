COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group of former gang members in the Midlands are now using their voices to rebuild the community and are urging young people to put guns down. At the Word of God Church in Columbia, a group of men who now call themselves “Street Ambassadors” met with law enforcement officials, and brainstormed ways to create peaceful change after a string of gun violence in the community.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO