Florida State beats UCLA in the first game of the Auburn regional

Seminoles win game one of the Auburn regional.

Florida State was able to win the first game of the Auburn regional, beating UCLA 5-3.

This was a great pitching matchup with Rajcic of UCLA taking on Messick of FSU.

Both teams played some shaky defense, but in the end, Florida State's clutch hitting with runners in scoring position led them to victory.

The biggest clutch hit came from the FSU first baseman Torel sending a homer over the right-field wall to add an insurance run in the top of the ninth.

Florida State will play the winner of Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana on June 4th at 6 p.m. CT.

Ninth Inning FSU Leads 4-2 The Noles come to the plate in the ninth trying to scratch across a few insurance runs. Tredwell is in to pitch for the Bruins trying to keep the deficit at one run. One pitch one out as Lacey lines out to the right fielder. Toral hits one a long way and gives FSU the insurance run it needed. Vincent is down on strikes for the second out of the inning. An infield single gives the Noles a two out base runner. Martin steals second base to give the Noles a runner in scoring position. A ground out ends the top of the ninth for the Noles. We head to the bottom of the Ninth with FSU leading 5-3. Oyama flies out to start the ninth inning. A ground out is the second out of the inning. The Bruins are down to their final out. An error from the third baseman Lacey puts the tying run at the plate for the Bruins. A ground out to the short stop Carrion ends the game. Florida State wins 5-3 over the Bruins of UCLA. © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

First Inning 0-0 One pitch one out after a diving play from the right fielder Oyama. UCLA starter Rajcic is living in the zone thus far. A groundout to the third baseman Karros is the second out of the innings for the Bruins. The Seminoles right fielder Ferrer rips a double in the gap. Two out baserunner is aboard. A two out hit from Tibbs scores a run for Florida State. FSU leads 1-0. Two down with a man on first. A ground ball to the second baseman is fielded cleanly but the throw was dropped by the first baseman to extend the inning. You don't see that much at this level. Now the bases are loaded after a hit batsman. That error from the first baseman Palmer could haunt the Bruins in the first. A ground out ends the inning. UCLA grabs the bats for the first time in this one with FSU leading 1-0. Schrier slaps a base hit back up the middle for a leadoff single. Both teams have the bats going early. Palmer hits one hard but right at the left fielder Ferrer for the first out of the inning for FSU. Curialle is down on strikes. Two out one on for the Bruins. A wild pitch from Messick advances the runner to second. Messick strikes out Gourson to end the first inning. Messick was fired up after that strikeout. We head to the second inning with FSU leading 1-0. © Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starting pitchers FSU: LHP Parker Messick (6-5, 3.36 ERA) vs. UCLA: RHP Max Rajcic (8-4, 3.08 ERA)

Starting Lineups © Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Fifth Inning FSU leads 1-0 Toral leads off the inning for the Noles looking to get a big inning started. Toral just misses one and flies out to the right fielder. There is a lot of pop in the bat of Toral. He leads the team in homers even though he hits in the eight hole. A one out single from the Seminole catcher Vincent gives FSU a one out base runner. A wild pitch from Rajcic advances Vincent to second base. Martin draws a four pitch walk. FSU has something going here in the fifth with two on and only one out. Carrion will try to extend the FSU lead. A two-run triple from Carrion gives FSU a 3-0 lead. Still a man on third with only one out. Ferrer will try to continue the damage. A flyout is the second out of the inning. Carrion is thrown out at the plate trying to tag up to end the half inning. The play in under review. After review the call stands Carrion was out at the plate. The Bruins are hoping that big double play will give them some momentum to get the bats going. We head to the bottom of the fifth with FSU leading 3-0. Reyes will lead things off for UCLA in the bottom of the fifth. Reyes is down on strikes. That was Messick's fourth strikeout of the game. Perry grounds out for the second out of the inning. Yates homers to get UCLA on the board. Florida State still leads 3-1. Oyama will try and help UCLA put up a crooked number. Oyama reaches on an infield single. One on with two down for UCLA. Oyama picks up an extra 90 feet on a ball in the dirt. The FSU pitching coach is out to talk with Messick. A two out walk gives the Bruins men of first and second with two outs. Palmer will try to get the Bruins back in this game. Some pitchers have trotted down to the FSU bullpen. Palmer delivers. He drops a single and Oyama scores. Still men on first and second with two out. Curialle flies out to end the fifth inning. We head to the top of the sixth with FSU still leading 3-2. © Chasity Maynard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fourth Inning FSU Leads 1-0 Two quick outs for the Bruin pitcher Rajcic. Rajcic has done a really good job of throwing strikes. That is what he is known for and he is doing just that today. Lacy strikes out to end the FSU half of the fourth. That was a six-pitch inning from Rajcic. After a shaky first inning Rajcic has looked great. Palmer fly's out for the first out of the inning for FSU. A ground ball to second base should have been the second out of the inning but the second baseman threw it away. The runner is then caught stealing. Two down for Messick in the inning. A two out walk drawn by Gourson gives the Bruins a baserunner. A fly out ends the inning. Another great inning from Messick. We head to the fifth with FSU still leading 1-0. © Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Third Inning FSU Leads 1-0 Carrion leads off the inning for the Noles. Carrion grounds out for the first out of the inning for the Bruins. Ferrer lines out to the right fielder. Two down with no one on. A Tibbs ground out ends the FSU half of the third. The Bruins will try and get the bats going in the bottom half. Yates pops it up for the first out of the inning. Oyama grounds out for the second out of the inning. Great play from FSU to get the speedy Oyama. A great play from the catcher Vincent ends the third inning. Messick continues to dominate. This has been a great pitcher's duel thus far. © Chasity Maynard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Second Inning FSU leads 1-0 Toral leads off the inning for the Noles. Toral grounds out for the first out of the inning for UCLA. Vincent grounds out for the second out of the inning. A flyout from Vincent ends the FSU half of the second. Great inning from Rajcic. He filled up the zone and his off-speed pitches are looking great. Karros steps in the box to lead off the second for the Bruins. Karros sends one deep, but the center fielder tracks it down. FSU gets its first out of the inning. Reyes grounds out for the second out of the inning. Reyes hit that one right into the shift. Messick strikes out Perry to end the second inning. Messick has been as advertised thus far. We head to the third with FSU leading 1-0. © Rob Schumacher/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

