Florida State beats UCLA in the first game of the Auburn regional

Seminoles win game one of the Auburn regional.
Florida State was able to win the first game of the Auburn regional, beating UCLA 5-3.
This was a great pitching matchup with Rajcic of UCLA taking on Messick of FSU.
Both teams played some shaky defense, but in the end, Florida State's clutch hitting with runners in scoring position led them to victory.
The biggest clutch hit came from the FSU first baseman Torel sending a homer over the right-field wall to add an insurance run in the top of the ninth.
Florida State will play the winner of Auburn and Southeastern Louisiana on June 4th at 6 p.m. CT.
