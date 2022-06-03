ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

McKenzie Milton announces retirement from football

By James Parks
College Football HQ
College Football HQ
 4 days ago

The inspiring story of college football quarterback Milton McKenzie has come to an end, as the player announced he will retire from football.

"There is no easy way to put or say this but my playing days of football have come to an end," Milton said on Instagram.

"With the culmination of the 2022 NFL Draft, it has become pretty evident that a path to the NFL is not realistic given the external variables. Having said that...

"I want to thank all of you for the love and support over the years. A 5’11 160lbs skinny Haole boy from Mililani, Hawaii was able to live out his football dream all the way in Florida and I’ll be forever grateful for that. To all my boys you already know what it is."

Milton had a 27-6 career record as starter for UCF, including during the Knights' undefeated 2017 season, but a catastrophic knee injury in 2018 derailed his career.

And it almost cost him his leg.

In the 2018 season, Milton suffered a severely dislocated leg during a game which required extensive surgery. At the time, doctors told the quarterback he would never play football again, but he proved them wrong, for a time.

Milton transferred to Florida State before the 2021 season, playing his first live football in nearly three seasons. He finished with 775 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.

"As much as I love playing QB and being in the locker room with the guys, I know there’s no greater opportunity/responsibility in this world than being a father," Milton said.

"And let me make a call out to all the dads out there..step up and lead your families!! God bless you all and much love."

