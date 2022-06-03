ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

78-year-old receives high school diploma 60 years after he was denied due to $4.80 book fee

Upworthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man finally received his high school diploma 60 years after he was originally set to graduate. Ted Sams, a 78-year-old from San Gabriel, can finally call himself a graduate after donning a cap and gown and receiving his diploma on May 27 alongside members of the San Gabriel High...

scoop.upworthy.com

CBS LA

Southern California schools on alert after mass shooting kills 19 elementary school students in Texas

A number of schools in Southern California will be on alert Wednesday, a day after 19 elementary school students and two adults were killed in a mass shooting in Texas.A gunman, an 18-year-old armed with a handgun and assault rifle, was fatally shot by law enforcement after opening fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The mass shooting killed 19 students and two adults, and wounded two law enforcement officers.Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes said there were "no adequate words" to describe Tuesday's horrific events in Uvalde, about 85 miles of San Antonio. Barnes said the county's Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation and the department will increase its presence at schools."No parent should ever have to wonder if their child is safe at school," he said.Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said his department would be working with school resource officers to "ensure the safety of our children." LAPD Chief Michel Moore said his department was working with Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around schools and common pathways.South Pasadena and Arcadia police said they were unaware of any threats to their communities, but that they will have extra officers at their schools as a precaution.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Longtime Santa Ana teacher arrested after 4 female students at Adams Elementary School report "inappropriate" touching

A substitute teacher who taught at Santa Ana Unified School District schools for 18 years faces charges of sexually molesting four female students at Adams Elementary School, Santa Ana police said Friday.Peter Morales, 69, was arrested on May 6 after officers went to Adams Elementary School, 2130 S. Raitt St., to investigate allegations that he had molested four students while in the classroom.The students were all girls between the ages of 8 and 9. They told school officials Morales touched them inappropriately separately, and at different times throughout the day, in a classroom, according to Santa Ana police officials.Morales was a teacher for the Santa Ana Unified School District for 18 years, and now works as a substitute teacher. He was booked on suspicion of child molestation, but was released after posting $100,000 bail. According to Orange County sheriff's jail records, a court date has not been scheduled in his case.Anyone with more information can contact Santa Ana police Detective Anthony Pacheco at (714) 245-8352 or via email at Apacheco@santa-ana.org.
SANTA ANA, CA

