ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of five

By Stephanie Guerilus and Morgan Winsor, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=455Sg2_0fzPDg0x00
Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Texas inmate suspected of murdering five people after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officials said.

A massive manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an adult and four children were found dead Thursday evening inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, near where the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have broken into the home and committed the murders, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities said at the time that Lopez may have stolen clothes, firearms and a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado from the residence.

The house was believed to be a weekend home for the victims, whose primary residence was in Houston. Authorities said the family had been seen Thursday morning and were found murdered around 6 p.m. local time, after an individual contacted law enforcement because they had not heard from an elderly relative inside the home and were concerned. Authorities had initially said that two adults and three children were discovered dead there.

"We will not rest until Gonzalo Lopez is in custody," Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said at a press conference Thursday evening.

Later that night, deputies from the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen pickup truck that Lopez was believed to be driving and followed it. They laid out spike strips that flattened all four tires of the vehicle on a street in Jourdanton, just south of San Antonio and some 250 miles southwest of Leon County. The suspect then pointed a rifle out of the window and fired several shots at the deputies, who returned fire, according to authorities.

The suspect was killed in the shootout and was confirmed to be Lopez, who authorities said was armed with an AR-15 and a pistol.

"We received additional information from the U.S. Marshals Service that he may be in the San Antonio area. So then we heightened our alert and, sure enough, we spotted him," Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said at a press conference Thursday night. "This dangerous individual is off the street and no officers were injured."

Reward grows to $50,000 for arrest of escaped inmate serving life for murder

Lopez, who was serving a life sentence for a capital murder in Hidalgo County and an attempted capital murder in Webb County, managed to break free from his shackles, overpower a bus driver and escape from custody near Centerville on May 12, while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment. He was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and a $50,000 reward was issued for his capture.

Authorities had said Lopez was allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Marilyn Heck, Emily Shapiro, Flor Tolentino and Jennifer Watts contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSB Radio

Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge has denied an Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay his execution in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl, according to the ruling posted Sunday. U.S. District Judge Michael Liburdi’s decision keeps on track Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Frank Atwood, who...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Houston, TX
Leon County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gatesville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jourdanton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
City
Jourdanton, TX
County
Leon County, TX
WSB Radio

Doctor named in abortion case has nothing to do with lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Dr. Thomas Dobbs has never gotten involved in political fights over reproductive health, but his name has become shorthand for a legal case that could end abortion rights in the United States. If he has feelings about the situation, he pretty much keeps those to himself.
JACKSON, MS
WSB Radio

Pandemic SNAP benefits end for thousands of Georgia families

ATLANTA — On Tuesday, June 1, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will return to normal levels in Georgia. This means that thousands of Georgia families will no longer have access to extra SNAP benefits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The pandemic benefits helped...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Central Texas#Police#The Murders#Violent Crime#Chevrolet
WSB Radio

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, once it reaches tropical storm status.
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

High-profile candidates try to break Dem, GOP control

SALEM, Ore. — (AP) — A former lawmaker in Oregon who as a young woman flew a helicopter around an erupting Mount St. Helens is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Betsy Johnson, who served in both the Oregon Senate...
SALEM, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Tropical Storm Alex heads for Bermuda area with wind, rain

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, headed for a close pass by Bermuda on Monday after deluging parts of Florida and causing three deaths in Cuba. Alex strengthened some over the Atlantic after becoming a tropical storm early Sunday when it moved over the...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Georgia reaching near-record prices for gas once again

Georgia drivers are facing yet another gas price increase. Georgia gas prices have gone up 14 cents since last week, according to AAA reports. On Monday, AAA reported that the state’s average gas price is at $4.29 per gallon. That’s $1.37 more than the state’s average this time last year.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just when it appeared the New York Rangers might be ready to push Tampa Bay to the brink of elimination, the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning showed they were nowhere near finished. Nikita Kucherov and Steven Stamkos scored to wipe out a...
TAMPA, FL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
37K+
Followers
73K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy