(OLNEY) The Calvary Baptist Church has a fundraising cookout this Saturday at the Rural King Store in Olney. They’ll be serving up pork burgers and brats from 10:00 to 2:00. (OLNEY) Richland Nursing and Rehab in Olney will host its First Annual “Show & Shine” Motorcycle Show this coming Saturday, June 11th. With bike registration at 9:00, the judging begins at 10:00 and awards will be announced at 1:30 with various trophies for several categories available, plus hot dogs, chips, and pop will be served starting at 11:00. The entry fee is $15 in advance or $20 on Saturday and entries can register in advance by emailing at amy.seed@heliahealthcare.com or call 395-1000. All spectators are added free.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO