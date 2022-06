Main Street Preps has named its 2021-22 All-Midstate girls track and field team. See below for superlative honors and the first and second teams. Aniyah Marshall, East Nashville, Jr.: Marshall was electric in the Class 1A meet, compiling more individual medals than any other Nashville-area athlete. She won state titles in the high jump (5-03.00), 100-meter hurdles (15.92) and pentathlon (3,050 points). Her pentathlon point total was second-highest among champions from the Midstate. Additionally, she took silver in the 400-meter dash (1:00.20) and bronze in the 200 (26.15).

