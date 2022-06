(NEWTON/OLNEY) The Embarras River Basin Agency is now taking applications for the CSBG School Supply Program, which provides required school supplies to eligible children attending Kindergarten through 12th grade during the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Those interested should contact their local ERBA Outreach Office for an appointment to apply as the application deadline is a week from this Wednesday, June 15th. Applications will be taken on a first come, first serve basis, and each applicant must provide proof of all family income for the past 30 days, a photo identification for the applicant, and a social security card for each family member. Contact any of the ERBA Outreach Offices in Newton, Olney, Robinson, Lawrenceville, Greenup, Casey, Charleston, or Paris to set up an appointment time and to get more information, or call ERBA toll-free, at 800-252-1152.

OLNEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO