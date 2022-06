(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 32,605 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 47 additional deaths since the week before. It was the second straight week the state saw a decline in new cases, showing that 19 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 and 31 additional counties are now at the Medium Community Level. For more, go to dph.illinois.gov.

