Treetop Adventure In London Back Open

This searing, sweaty disco is a heady exploration of identity through dance. Ayden Brouwers and Lizzie Morris interviewed transgender and non-binary people aged between 18 and 25. Distanced from the assumptions and expectations that come with being seen, the interviewees speak freely; their disembodied words are revealing, insightful and emotional. Over pumping synths and hi-hats, their audio unpacks the performativity of gender in dance, the constant awareness of how they’re perceived, and the choices they have to make in nightclubs to stay safe. Read the full review. KW.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 59 MINUTES AGO