Bloomington, IN

A look at where Indiana stands in updated preseason top 25 rankings

By Alex Bozich
insidethehall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deadline to withdraw from the 2022 NBA draft has passed and many of the preseason top 25 rankings we shared earlier this week have been updated again. Here’s a look at where Indiana currently stands in all of the rankings that have been updated in recent days:....

saturdaytradition.com

Jamie Kaiser, 2023 SF out of Virginia, keeps 4 B1G programs on top 9 list

An interesting wing prospect for the class of 2023 whittled down his list of potential destinations Sunday evening and kept 4 B1G programs in the mix. The player is Jamie Kaiser, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Burke, Virginia. He listed Iowa, Maryland, Wisconsin and Indiana on his list. Virginia, Miami (FL), Boston College and Wake Forest out of the ACC also made Kaiser’s list while West Virginia out of the Big 12 was included.
BURKE, VA
College Football News

Preseason Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction 2022

What will the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings. What could/might the preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like when it’s released in August?. Along with the AP Poll, the Coaches Poll is always...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC target dishes on recruitment, upcoming decision

Five-star guard Robert Dillingham was once a big target of the UNC basketball program. With Roy Williams still the head coach, the Tar Heels pursued the in-state prospect and were even the favorites to land him. But after months passed and Hubert Davis took over, UNC backed off and things cooled down. Dillingham then committed to NC State before backing off that commitment just months later. Now, he’s ready to decide in the coming weeks and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Before that day, Dillingham caught up with Travis Graf of Rivals.com to dish on the decision as well as which schools are involved: Dillingham: “Lately I’ve been talking to Memphis, Kentucky, Louisville, and USC recently, and Arkansas, but a little bit of Arkansas. That’s been the most recent like five I’ve been talking to.” As you can see above, there’s a Blue Blood program as well as a ACC program on his list. Right now, Kentucky appears to be the trending team in his recruitment on the 247Sports crystal ball. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jon Scheyer Makes Big Hire: College Basketball World Reacts

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has proved once again that he's ready to lead one of the best basketball programs in the country. On Tuesday, Scheyer hired former Nike executive Rachel Baker as Duke's general manager. Baker, who spent years at Nike leading its Elite Youth Basketball event strategy, should...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky Player's Transfer Decision

On Monday, Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced that he's transferring to Washington for the 2022-23 season. Brooks, a former five-star recruit, averaged 10.8 points and 4.4 rebounds last season for the Wildcats. He initially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, but ultimately withdrew from the process in late May.
LEXINGTON, KY

