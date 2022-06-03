Georgia high schools well represented in the NCAA baseball tournament field

Athletes from all over the state will be competing for a spot in the College World Series in Omaha.

Georgia Tech's Andrew Jenkins, left, and Colin Hall.

The 2022 NCAA baseball tournament opens play today, with 64 of the country’s top teams vying for eight spots in the College World Series later this month in Omaha.

From the nearby top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers to the Oregon State Beavers, Georgia high school baseball is well represented in the field.

Here are all the Georgians whom fans can keep an eye out for when watching the tournament.

Tennessee

Charlie Taylor (Wesleyan)

Mark McClaughlin (Northview)

Zander Sechrist (Flowery Branch)

Alabama State

Corey King (Arabia Mountain)

Ali LaPread (Norcross)

Trenton Jamison (Mays)

Georgia Tech

Chandler Simpson (St. Pius X)

Kristian Campbell (Walton)

Tres Gonzalez (Mount Vernon)

Colin Hall (Wesleyan)

Dalton Smith (Lowndes)

Jett Lovett (Newnan)

Andrew Jenkins (Pace)

Jackson Finley (Richmond Hill)

John Anderson (Grayson)

Tyler Hare (Marist)

Cole McNamee (Blessed Trinity)

Luke Bartnicki (Walton)

Dawson Brown (Tattnall Square)

Logan McGuire (Allatoona)

Camron Hill (Whitewater)

Joseph Mannelly (Marist)

Bradley Frye (Lassiter)

Xander Stephens (Parkview)

Jack Rubenstein (Pace)

Brandon Prince (Carrollton)

John Giesler (Walton)

Zach Maxwell (North Paulding)

Jadyn Jackson (Lanier)

Josiah Siegel (Woodstock)

Stanford

Brandt Pancer (North Gwinnett)

Oregon State

Ben Ferrer (South Forsyth)

Vanderbilt

Rob Gordon (Midtown)

Carter Holton (Benedictine)

Kenny Mallory Jr. (Mountain View)

Donye Evans (Redan)

San Diego

Thomas Rollauer (Marist)

TCU

David Bishop (Fellowship)

Miami

Jordan Dubberly (Jeff Davis)

Mississippi

Hudson Sapp (Dawson County)

Virginia

Drew Hamrock (Milton)

Texas

Daniel Blair (McIntosh)

Air Force

Nathan Price (Starr’s Mill)

Georgia

Buddy Floyd (Pope)

Randon Jernigan (Glynn Academy)

Will Pearson (North Oconee)

Corey Collins (North Gwinnett)

Garrett Spikes (Mountain View)

Parks Harber (Westminster)

Nolan Crisp (Locust Grove)

Jonathan Cannon (Centennial)

Fernando Gonzalez (North Cobb Christian)

Liam Sullivan (Marist)

Cole Tate (Oconee County)

Will Childers (Lakeside)

Jaden Woods (Houston County)

Bryce Melear (Greenbrier)

Chaney Rogers (Gordon Lee)

Coleman Willis (Houston County)

Dwight Allen II (Woodward Academy)

Connor Tate (Oconee County)

Lane Watkins (Jefferson)

Josh McAllister (Lambert)

Jack Gowen (Charlton County)

Michael Polk (Cambridge)

Garrett Brown (Manchester)

Hank Bearden (Northwest Whitfield)

Jake Poindexter (Gordon Lee)

Max DeJong (Hillgrove)

Ben Anderson (LaGrange)

Collin Caldwell (Harrison)

Dylan Taylor (Schley County)

Davis Rokose (Chattahoochee)

Dylan Ross (Georgie Premier Academy)

VCU

Nolan Wilson (Lakeside)

Southern Mississippi

Hurston Waldrep (Thomasville)

Army

Ross Friedrick (Cambridge)

LSU

Ty Floyd (Rockmart)

Kennesaw State

Spencer Hanson (Lee County)

Tyler Simon (Lee County)

Malik Spratling (Lee County)

Cash Young (Marist)

Luke Cooper (East Hall)

Josh Shuler (North Gwinnett)

Joseph Gossett (Pickens)

Hudson Mimbs (First Presbyterian Day)

Makenzie Stills (Fayette County)

Zac Corbin (Jefferson)

Josh Hatcher (Lee County)

Ty Butler (McIntosh)

Jared Rine (Hillgrove)

Gavin Patel (Colquitt County)

Connor Housley (Sandy Creek)

Brayden Eidson (Strong Rock Christian)

Kolby Johnson (Creekview)

Donovan Cash (Northgate)

Chase Townsend (Whitewater)

Jay Sorohan (Pinecrest Academy)

Mason Jones (Whitefield Academy)

Luke Torbert (Hillgrove)

Slaide Naturman (Weber)

Tyler Franks (West Laurens)

Nick Colina (North Paulding)

Nathan Gravitte (The King’s Academy)

Smith Pinson (Lee County)

Harry Cain (St. Francis)

Ford Townsend (Wayne County)

Oregon

Brennan Milone (Woodstock)

Michigan

Jack White (Athens Academy)

Walker Cleveland (North Gwinnett)

Ian Kennedy (Whitefield Academy)

Florida

BT Riopelle (Lassiter)

Liberty

Cameron Foster (Westminster)

Cole Garrett (Kennesaw Mountain)

Addrian McNeal (Redan)

Bo Majkowski (Johns Creek)

Auburn

Ryan Dyal (East Coweta)

Ben Schorr (Columbus)

Mason Barnett (Cartersville)

John Armstrong (Harrison)

Jordan Armstrong (Ola)

Florida State

Brett Roberts (North Atlanta)

Wyatt Crowell (West Forsyth)

Treyton Rank (Buford)

Conner Strickland (Bainbridge)

James Tibbs (Pope)

Davis Hare (South Effingham)

Andrew Armstrong (Flowery Branch)

Long Island

Nick Torres (Etowah)

Wake Forest

Pirman Brechbuhl (Greater Atlanta Christian)

Georgia Southern

Jarrett Jenkins (Dacula)

Chandler Davis (Dodge County)

Sam Blancato (Kell)

Jermey Gay (Edmund Burke Academy)

Parker Biederer (Forsyth Central)

JP Tighe (Dalton)

Jarrett Brown (Savannah Christian)

Braden Hays (Parkview)

Austin Thompson (South Effingham)

Blake Evans (Allatoona)

Ga’von Wray (Stephenson)

Jay Thompson (West Forsyth)

Ty Fisher (Northwest Whitfield)

Noah Ledford (Buford)

Sean White (Starr’s Mill)

Ben Johnson (Providence Christian)

Will Robbins (Forsyth Central)

Brooks Gorman (Tattnall Square)

Thomas Ross (Prince Avenue Christian)

Will Patota (Pinecrest Academy)

Hayden Harris (Grovetown)

Anthony DiMola (North Forsyth)

JD Kaiser (Statesboro)

Christian Avant (Tift County)

Jaylen Paden (Decatur)

Thomas Higgins (Appling County)

Jake Martin (Newnan)

Corey Dowdell (Camden County)

Notre Dame

Jared Miller (Pope)

John Bertrand (Blessed Trinity)

Matt Lazzaro (Lassiter)