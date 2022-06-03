ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JJ Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai, is pregnant, expecting their first baby

By Riley Cardoza
 4 days ago

From football to fatherhood.

JJ Watt revealed Thursday that his wife, Kealia Ohai, is pregnant with their first baby.

“Could not be more excited,” the NFL player, 33, captioned the 30-year-old soccer star’s baby bump debut on Instagram .

Watt’s brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, commented on the social media upload with a heart emoji.

As for JJ’s team, the Arizona Cardinals’ account wrote, “Milliwatt coming October 2022 💡 Congratulations!”

Ohai also shared their little one’s October due date in an Instagram post of her own. The mom-to-be was all smiles in the accompanying photo as she cradled her budding belly in a brown dress.

The couple’s announcement comes two years after they tied the knot in the Bahamas.

“Best day of my life,” the groom captioned February 2020 wedding photos via Instagram. “Without question.”

The couple wed in February 2020, nearly one year after their engagement.
JJ honored their second anniversary this year with a mirror selfie.

“Through 2 years of marriage, many memories have already been created, with so many more on the horizon,” the Wisconsin native captioned the February Instagram tribute .

The professional football player “could not be more excited” about fatherhood.
Ohai, for her part, wrote that their time together has been “the best.”

The former Houston Texans player was first linked to Ohai in 2016, and he proposed to the Utah native in May 2019.

“Can’t explain how thankful and happy I am feeling,” Ohai gushed to her Instagram followers at the time. “JJ surprised me by flying in my family and best friends to celebrate our engagement.”

The Chicago Red Stars player went on to write that she was “excited and shocked” by the proposal.

“Thank you so much @jjwatt I am the luckiest girl in the world and will never ever forget this special day,” Ohai concluded. “I love you all so much.”

