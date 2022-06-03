Colton Haynes Reveals Truth Behind ‘Arrow’ Exit: Who Is the Co-Star He “Couldn’t Stand Working With?”

Colton Haynes is getting honest about his exit as a full-time cast member on Arrow, revealing conflict on set was to blame. Haynes, who played Roy Harper/Arsenal on The CW series, writes in his upcoming memoir that he exited Arrow because he didn’t get along with one of his co-stars.

In his book, titled Miss Memory Lane, Haynes drops new details about his time on the show and what led to his departure, but does not name the co-star he clashed with. In an excerpt published by E! News Tuesday, Haynes writes, “I had walked away from my full-time job on Arrow at the beginning of the year, supposedly because my contract had ended, but it was really because I was too depressed and I couldn’t stand working with one of my cast mates.”

Arrow ran on The CW from 2012 through 2020. Haynes starred on the show for all eight seasons, but announced ahead of the final season that would not appear as a series regular.

“Getting a lot of angry messages so just to clarify…I didn’t exit the last season of Arrow,” he tweeted in August 2019. “I was not asked to come back for the final season as a series regular. But y’all know Roy…he’s never gone for too long.”

When Arrow Season 8 first premiered in October 2019, Haynes did appear in a few episodes, but was not as big of a presence onscreen as he had been in the past. While the actor did not name the cast member he “couldn’t stand working with,” Arrow has a large cast of series regulars, leaving Haynes’ unnamed nemesis largely a mystery.

So who could Haynes have been clashing with on set? While we don’t have a definitive answer, Arrow‘s biggest stars include Stephen Amell, Katie Cassidy, David Ramsey, Paul Blackthorne, Emily Bett Rickards, Willa Holland, Rick Gonzalez, Susanna Thompson and Echo Kellum. Still, that’s just a fraction of the cast, which featured dozens of actors throughout its eight-year run.

Although Haynes’ time on Arrow was cut short, he’s returning to his roots with his next project, the Teen Wolf film, in which he’ll reprise his role as Jackson Whittemore.