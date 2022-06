MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc. announced the scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 academic year. The scholarship program is open to all dependents of MBCI associates in the US and Canada who are graduating high school. Each recipient is awarded a $1,000 scholarship, which is renewable up to three additional years. The recipients were selected by an independent third party based on their scholastics, community involvement, and extracurricular activities.

