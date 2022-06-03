ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mocksville, NC

Marion ‘Carl’ Barber

By Mike Barnhardt
ourdavie.com
 4 days ago

Marion “Carl” Barber of Cooleemee passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Hospital in Winston-Salem. Carl was born on Nov. 24, 1939 in Rowan County to the late Earl and Lena Barber of Cleveland, NC. He was also preceded in...

www.ourdavie.com

ourdavie.com

Donald Gray Doby

Donald Gray Doby, 79, of Mocksville, NC, entered his heavenly home on June 3, 2022. Don, as he was lovingly known as, was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Forsyth County, son of the late Louie Coe Doby and Nellie Bertha (Hall) Doby. He was also preceded in death by his son, Teddy R. Doby.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Dr. Annette Luther Sherden

Dr. Annette Luther Sherden, 1953-2022. Annette was kind, thoughtful, smart, compassionate, generous; always in motion. Overall, she lived to help other people. In particular, she enjoyed spending time with the young and the old, the infirm and the healthy. She volunteered with fourth graders who needed enrichment as well as the Girl Scouts. She shared her love of horses with a generation of children, many of whom took their first ride on her horse Ladybug. Not only did they learn to ride, but they learned what it takes to care for the horses, including cleaning the stalls and the horses themselves. She loved the common people more than the elite.
MOCKSVILLE, NC
ourdavie.com

Man steals mother’s car; drives it with no oil and it burns

Two brothers were arrested last week after one of them damaged their mother’s car – then stole it the next day and drove it until it caught on fire. Davie Sheriff J.D. Hartman said the first call came in on May 31, a disturbance call on Underpass Road in Advance in which Aaron Patrick Adams, 34, was ramming his vehicle into his mother’s vehicle in the driveway.
ourdavie.com

Summer time, and the food it is grillin’

By the time June rolls around, swim season has officially opened – and so have our griddles and grills. The holiday ushers in a laid-back style of entertaining. That’s where I spent the last weekend in May – poolside at an old-fashioned cookout at Sapona Golf Swim and Tennis Club in Lexington. Simple, premium beefy burgers and hotdogs were served hot off the grill with a few sides. A tray of assorted oatmeal, chocolate, and peanut butter cookies was enough to satisfy anyone’s sweet tooth.
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

