Marion ‘Carl’ Barber

Dr. Annette Luther Sherden, 1953-2022. Annette was kind, thoughtful, smart, compassionate, generous; always in motion. Overall, she lived to help other people. In particular, she enjoyed spending time with the young and the old, the infirm and the healthy. She volunteered with fourth graders who needed enrichment as well as the Girl Scouts. She shared her love of horses with a generation of children, many of whom took their first ride on her horse Ladybug. Not only did they learn to ride, but they learned what it takes to care for the horses, including cleaning the stalls and the horses themselves. She loved the common people more than the elite.

MOCKSVILLE, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO