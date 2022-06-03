ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience opens at Armory Studios in downtown Schenectady

By Michael Hallisey
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44SNRF_0fzP6et900

SCHENECTADY — The highly anticipated Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience exhibit opened with the flourish of dignitaries and a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Armory Studios on Thursday, May 26.

The exhibit is scheduled to run for several months.

Presented by Exhibition Hub, together with Fever, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, allows visitors to take a journey into Van Gogh’s life through cutting-edge 360-degree digital projections, a one-of-a-kind Virtual Reality experience, and a light and sound show.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a new, and exciting, entertainment option in the Capital District. Visitors will be able to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling digital projections, made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology.

As well as the two-story-tall central projection area, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a journey on “a day in the life of the artist,” providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of Van Gogh’s most beloved works including Vincent’s Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of Van Gogh, create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of the post-impressionist genius and his work.

Planning for Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience began in 2016, and it first premiered in a cathedral in Naples, Italy in November of 2018. Since then, Exhibition Hub has presented the experience in multiple European cities and across the United States. The experience saw over two million visitors in 2021 and was voted 2nd in USA Today’s Reader Choice Award as ‘Best New Attraction’.

Reserve tickets are on sale now with standard admission starting at $32 for adults and $19 for children. Discounted tickets are also available for seniors, students, military veterans, families, and larger groups of over nine people.

To ensure easy access to the exhibit, Schenectady County has reserved over 200 free parking spaces located at the rear entrance to the Armory, providing direct access to the Van Gogh exhibit. Designated ADA parking is also available.

Detailed parking information is available at Discover Schenectady’s dedicated web page located here. The page also includes ticketing information along with details on where visitors can eat, drink, play and stay in Schenectady County while attending the exhibit.

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/

