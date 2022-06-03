ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Another Triangle startup joins the billion-dollar club

By Lars Dolder
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UqYcu_0fzP6Xew00

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: June 3, 2022

Today’s newsletter is 636 words, a 4.9-minute read.

JupiterOne, a cybersecurity company in Morrisville, said Thursday it had raised $70 million in the company’s latest round of funding. It’s now among an exclusive group of Triangle startups with valuations exceeding $1 billion.

Other such companies include Raleigh’s Pendo ($2.6 billion), Insightsoftware ($4 billion) and Epic Games. The latter’s $29 billion valuation makes it one of the most valuable startups in the country.

JupiterOne’s product is less flashy than Epic’s popular video games, but it’s meeting a critical need of our digital age. The company helps organizations manage their expansive cybersecurity needs.

“Organizations are becoming more complex,” Erkang Zheng, JupiterOne’s CEO and founder, said in an interview. “Organizations themselves are becoming more digital, because of digital transformation, remote work — every company is to some extent becoming a technology company. ...There are just so many things that are trying to be put together and the security teams are becoming so overwhelmed.”

To learn more JupiterOne’s unique product and what big-name companies are using it, click here .

Philanthropy funds the Innovate Raleigh fellowship. Consider supporting philanthropy-funded journalism by going to www.newsobserver.com/donate

Tech news from the Triangle

  • Running out of data storage space? This startup says the answer lies in DNA. [ GrepBeat ]

  • Labcorp, Lilly, release new testing program for cancer patients [ TechWire ]

  • Morrisville biotech raises $35M to commercialize poultry vaccination system [ TBJ ]

My five must-reads of the week

  • If you don’t follow The New York Times’ “Personal Tech” section, you’re missing out. It covers practical advice on managing your daily tech consumption. This one from a few days ago was published at a perfect time for me: 4 Quick Tips for Managing Email Overload on the Go. [ NYT ]

  • I don’t follow the British royal family and its enduring drama. Its pageantry is always unrivaled, but the monarchy spared no expense to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. The New York Times compiled a series of photos documenting the once-in-a-lifetime party. [ NYT ]

  • When big news breaks in little-known parts of the country, I always look for the area’s local newspaper. Its reporters are often the first to uncover new details; they often have inimitable insight into local culture and issues. National papers can’t replicate that. So even though I followed the Uvalde mass shooting via NYT and WaPo, I often checked The Uvalde Leader-News for more nuanced coverage. I was thrilled to see The New Yorker give the Leader-News a well-deserved shoutout in this piece. [ The New Yorker ]

  • There’s been lots of news in the last few weeks to distract us from everyday issues like unemployment and inflation. Here’s a good update to keep you abreast of where we stand on such things. [ LA Times ]

  • The 50-year anniversary of Richard Nixon’s Watergate burglary is coming up this month. The break-in launched a years-long investigation at the Washington Post that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation. In this retrospective, WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan frames the Watergate scandal in terms of our modern political atmosphere. [ WaPo ]

Other Triangle business

  • Feds provide another big chunk of money for Raleigh-Richmond high-speed rail [ N&O ]

  • Fenton’s grand opening starts Thursday. Here’s what’s coming to the Cary shopping center. [ N&O ]

  • New grocery store alert: Publix is opening another Triangle location. Here’s where. [ N&O ]

Let me know what you’re seeing. Email me at ldolder@newsobserver.com. Tweet me @dldolder. Call or text me at 919-419-6626.

Enjoying the newsletter? Subscribe to it here , and share with your friends and colleagues.

This newsletter was produced with financial support from a coalition of partners led by Innovate Raleigh as part of an independent journalism fellowship program. The N&O maintains full editorial control of the work. Learn more ; go to bit.ly/newsinnovate

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Agtech robotics firm FarmWise just raised another $45 million

FarmWise has been at this for a while, deploying its autonomous weeding robotics at farms in California and Arizona for the last few years. The Central Californian company says its robots have logged 15,000 commercial hours on vegetable farms, all told, capturing some 450 million scans of crops for its database.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
City
Morrisville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Morrisville, NC
Business
DCist

Sponsored: Furniture Startup With Flexibility To Rent, Rent-To-Own, Or Buy Launches Locally

With many companies adopting more flexible remote work options, including Airbnb’s recent announcement that their employees can literally work from anywhere— forever—the world of where we work, how we work, where we live and how we live has never been more flexible. Yet the way we furnish and decorate our homes is just as difficult, expensive, and time-consuming as ever. Fernish, which expanded to the D.C. Metro area this Spring, is built to provide people with a fundamentally different, more convenient, and more attainable way to create our homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Motley Fool

Ginkgo Bioworks Is Chasing a $4 Trillion Opportunity

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. A few years ago, McKinsey did a study...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WWD

Aura Blockchain Consortium Joins Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The Aura Blockchain Consortium, founded by LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the Prada Group and Compagnie Financière Richemont in April 2021 and since then also including the OTB Group and Mercedes-Benz, is joining the Sustainable Markets Initiative Fashion Task Force. The SMI coalition, aimed at accelerating the transition toward a more sustainable future in the global fashion, textile and apparel sector, was launched by the Prince of Wales during the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland in 2020, and its Fashion Task Force is chaired by former Yoox Net-a-porter chief executive officer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triangle#Pendo#Innovate Raleigh#The Triangle Running
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Publix
TechCrunch

Castor, a data catalog startup, nabs $23.5M to expand its platform

Castor and other data catalogs are collections of metadata, data management and search tools designed to help users find the data that they need within an organization. Data catalogs also serve as inventories of available data, providing information to evaluate whether data is a good fit for a particular application.
SOFTWARE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
3K+
Followers
540
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy