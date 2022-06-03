Another Triangle startup joins the billion-dollar club

N&O Innovation and Technology Newsletter: June 3, 2022

JupiterOne, a cybersecurity company in Morrisville, said Thursday it had raised $70 million in the company’s latest round of funding. It’s now among an exclusive group of Triangle startups with valuations exceeding $1 billion.

Other such companies include Raleigh’s Pendo ($2.6 billion), Insightsoftware ($4 billion) and Epic Games. The latter’s $29 billion valuation makes it one of the most valuable startups in the country.

JupiterOne’s product is less flashy than Epic’s popular video games, but it’s meeting a critical need of our digital age. The company helps organizations manage their expansive cybersecurity needs.

“Organizations are becoming more complex,” Erkang Zheng, JupiterOne’s CEO and founder, said in an interview. “Organizations themselves are becoming more digital, because of digital transformation, remote work — every company is to some extent becoming a technology company. ...There are just so many things that are trying to be put together and the security teams are becoming so overwhelmed.”

My five must-reads of the week

If you don’t follow The New York Times’ “Personal Tech” section, you’re missing out. It covers practical advice on managing your daily tech consumption. This one from a few days ago was published at a perfect time for me: 4 Quick Tips for Managing Email Overload on the Go. [ NYT ]

I don’t follow the British royal family and its enduring drama. Its pageantry is always unrivaled, but the monarchy spared no expense to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee. The New York Times compiled a series of photos documenting the once-in-a-lifetime party. [ NYT ]

When big news breaks in little-known parts of the country, I always look for the area’s local newspaper. Its reporters are often the first to uncover new details; they often have inimitable insight into local culture and issues. National papers can’t replicate that. So even though I followed the Uvalde mass shooting via NYT and WaPo, I often checked The Uvalde Leader-News for more nuanced coverage. I was thrilled to see The New Yorker give the Leader-News a well-deserved shoutout in this piece. [ The New Yorker ]

There’s been lots of news in the last few weeks to distract us from everyday issues like unemployment and inflation. Here’s a good update to keep you abreast of where we stand on such things. [ LA Times ]

The 50-year anniversary of Richard Nixon’s Watergate burglary is coming up this month. The break-in launched a years-long investigation at the Washington Post that led to Richard Nixon’s resignation. In this retrospective, WaPo’s Margaret Sullivan frames the Watergate scandal in terms of our modern political atmosphere. [ WaPo ]

